Shepparton police officers test negative to COVID-19

By Liz Mellino

Sixteen Shepparton police officers who are currently in self-quarantine have all tested negative for COVID-19.

The Shepparton police have been in quarantine since Thursday last week after it was confirmed they came into contact with a police officer from Crime Command in Melbourne who tested positive.

A Victoria Police spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday the 16 officers who were tested all returned negative results.

“However the group will remain in self-quarantine as per health advice until July 29,” the spokesperson said.

The officer from the Spencer St police complex had been in Shepparton the week prior to their positive result.

Following the confirmation the area occupied by the police at Shepparton Police Station was blocked off and professionally cleaned, with The News understanding the area is now being used again.

Victoria Police confirmed there had been no impact on the service delivered by officers at the Shepparton station, saying the station could be back-filled to ensure there was no compromise on community safety.

“The community can be assured that police service delivery in Shepparton will remain unaffected during this time, with resources to be used from other locations where needed,” the spokesperson said.

“Victoria Police’s priority is to ensure the safety of the community. Keeping our police safe is vital to achieve this.”

