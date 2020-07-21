News

When the measles virus struck Shepparton

By Geoff Adams

Eight-year-old Ronald John Higgins was a victim of measles in 1947. He is interred at the Shepparton General Cemetery with his parents.

While the Goulburn Valley is currently tackling the spread of coronavirus, 70 years ago another virus was killing Shepparton’s citizens.

This one was particularly harmful to young children.

Measles has largely disappeared from the Australian health landscape thanks to a massive national vaccination program introduced after the vaccine was developed in the 1960s.

In the 1930s, measles was killing up to 100 people in Australia every year.

The very contagious disease, spread in airborne droplets when a person sneezes or coughs, killed about 140,000 people globally in 2018, according to the World Health Organization.

The virus, known for producing a distinctive red rash, can cause pneumonia and other infections of the airways, swelling of the brain and infections in the middle ear.

The Shepparton Advertiser reported in 1947 the death of two children from complications arising out of measles.

The children, aged 4 and 8, died from the disease in the space of one month.

In 1939, a measles outbreak in Shepparton reduced state school attendance from 740 to 300 pupils.

In 1940, the Shepparton Advertiser reported the death of a retired woman who came from Caniambo. She had died in hospital after contracting measles.

