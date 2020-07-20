News

Man taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital in critical condition after car crash in Girgarre East

By Spencer Fowler Steen

A man in his 20s was airlifted to Bendigo hospital following a crash in Girgarre East on Friday morning. He is now in a critical condition at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

A man was airlifted to Bendigo hospital in a critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Girgarre East early on Friday morning.

Ambulance Victoria confirmed a man in his 20s was flown by helicopter to Bendigo Health while a second person was assessed at the scene but was not transported.

The man was driven to the Royal Melbourne Hospital on Friday afternoon because of poor weather conditions not suitable for flight.

The extent of the injuries are not known at this time, but the man remains in a critical but stable condition at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

The crash occurred on the corner of Midland Highway and Kyabram-Cooma Rd.

Paramedics were called just after 6.30 am.

CFA District 22 operations manager Tony Owen said two units from Cooma and Stanhope assisted ambulance, police and SES on the scene.

“Foggy conditions made it more hazardous but other than that it was a standard run-of-the-mill two-vehicle motor accident,” he said.

