Not enough psychologists in Shepparton as mental health crisis looms

Local psychologists and GPs warn Greater Shepparton will not be ready for a looming mental health crisis in the wake of COVID-19, as clinicians struggle to keep up with demand.

Health authorities are predicting a surge in mental illness following the pandemic due to widespread unemployment, social isolation and unprecedented stress and uncertainty.

Yet with a dwindling number of mental health professionals in town, waiting lists at some local clinics are now stretching up to 10 months or longer, with many clinics forced to turn away new clients.

Meanwhile local GPs say it is falling back on them to offer mental health support as they struggle to refer patients.

“It’s a massive problem in Shepparton,” Shepparton Medical Centre medical director Robert Campbell said.

“We just don't have enough psychologists or mental health services to meet the need.

“Therapists here are overburdened, yet there's an increasing need for their services.

“And at the moment, we're only seeing the tip of the iceberg.”

Shepparton Psychologists Group co-ordinator and local clinic Pure Empowerment director Rachael Willis said there had been a desperate need for more psychologists in town since she started working in Shepparton nine years ago.

“When I first started here, it was one psychologist to 10,000 people, compared to Melbourne which has one psychologist to 2000 or 3000 people,” she said.

“I’d say the figures would still be about the same or even more in terms of demand on services outweighing resources.”

As the only clinician currently at Pure Empowerment, Ms Willis said she could have more than 15 new referrals a week.

The clinic is only offering telehealth and online programs at this time.

If an initial appointment or brief intervention cannot be offered within six to eight weeks, the practice's policy is to refer people elsewhere.

“I've set up online programs that I can offer ... these are more psycho-educational in nature and don’t replace one-on-one therapy, but have been positively received,” Ms Willis said.

“We focus on quality services to the clients we do see and maintaining the health of our clinicians so we do not overbook them, to avoid or prevent them burning out.”

Ms Willis said there were significant gaps in clinicians specialising in specific learning difficulties and neurodevelopmental issues such as autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Paediatric mental health services are also under significant strain in Shepparton.

“Many parents are looking for assessments and testing of their children, but Medicare doesn’t fund this and they often have to access services in Melbourne,” Ms Willis said.

It’s a need GV Developmental Clinic is struggling to fill.

“We don’t have nearly enough resources to meet demand, particularly in paediatrics, which is mainly what we do,” practice manager Sacha Finlayson said.

“Our waiting list is currently six to eight months, but it’s a little longer than normal at the moment, as we have a backlog due to the recent COVID-19 shutdown.”

Ms Finlayson was concerned the lack of psychological services in town could prevent people from seeking professional help.

“And sadly, if people were seen sooner, conditions could be addressed early on. Early intervention is always better,” she said.

But psychologists aren’t the only ones feeling the pressure.

Wyndham House Medical Clinic GP Dr John Guymer said doctors were struggling to refer a revolving door of patients coming through their clinics.

“If you can find a mental health expert in Shepparton without a month-long waiting list, you're doing a lot better than me,” he said.

While Dr Campbell said there was an influx of psychologists to Shepparton five years ago, he said many of those had since moved on.

“We are in a time where there is increasing need for psychology support in town, and the government say they are putting more money into mental health,” he said.

“But it doesn't seem to be getting to the front-lines, such as regional areas like Shepparton.”

When it comes to increasing the number of psychological services in town, clinicians agree there’s no magic answer.

“There needs to be a financial benefit that makes it worth their while moving up here — because psychologists can be paid twice as much in the city,” Ms Finlayson said.

“Psychologists here are, I think, much more accomplished, because they need to know everything. Whereas in the city, they are much more likely to specialise.

“And yet here, psychologists don’t get enough financial compensation or professional recognition for all their hard work.”