Detectives close to solving Mooroopna Railway Station fire cold case

It has been two-and-a-half years since the Mooroopna Railway Station was burnt to the ground by an unknown offender.

In the middle of the night the historic wooden building was torched, destroying 138 years of Mooroopna’s history.

Greater Shepparton police are now working harder than ever to put the pieces together and uncover the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

Police know there are people in the community who know who started the fire; and police also know there are people with information who have not yet come forward.

Because of this, detectives are now renewing calls for an anonymous person who provided information to police last year to come forward once again. It is this unknown person who police believe could help them solve the puzzle.

“On the 21st March last year we received a call from an anonymous person in regards to information about the fire and about a person’s involvement in that fire,” Detective Senior Constable Paul Van Emmerik said.

“What we need is the person who made that initial call in 2019, if they can call us back again and provide us more information.

“The anonymous person did provide details of a name — a person of interest — in regards to being around the fire at the time and we’ve made inquiries in regards to that but we’re asking that person to contact us again so we can hopefully obtain further details and evidence from them.”

Fire investigators searched through the rubble following the blaze.

Sen Constable Van Emmerik said he remembered the blaze like it was yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the station on Young St about 3 am on January 13, 2018.

The wooden structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival, with Country Fire Authority crews unable to save the burning building.

“We established a crime scene and treated the fire as suspicious because there was no known cause and there was no power connected inside the building at that time,” Sen Constable Van Emmerik said.

“The scene was examined and we were unable to determine a cause of the fire due to the excessive heat ... we were, however, able to pinpoint a point of origin — where the initial seat of the fire occurred.”

An arson chemist deemed the blaze to have been started by human interaction — a key finding which sparked the police investigation.

“There were no electrical means for that fire to start and no other reason that fire could have started unless it was human intervention,” Sen Constable Van Emmerik said.

In the days following the blaze, dozens of Mooroopna locals visited the site in Young St, sharing fond memories from their time at the station.

Many also expressed immense disappointment in the historic loss for the town.

“It was a blow to the Mooroopna community, you have to understand the Mooroopna community has kind of lost out on a lot of industry and landmarks,” Sen Constable Van Emmerik said.

“The Mooroopna train station was one of those landmarks that people were hoping would be restored to its former glory.”

As part of the investigation police gained CCTV intelligence from buildings located around the station along with records of the initial callers to the fire, detailing what they saw and heard.

Sen Constable Van Emmerik said a challenge for police was the location of the station — tucked away from the main street, away from public view and passing traffic.

Police were also challenged with the station not having a CCTV system installed at the time of the blaze.

“We relied on buildings situated close to it and businesses which had CCTV footage installed,” Sen Constable Van Emmerik said.

“It made it difficult.”

A breakthrough came however for police on March 21 last year, more than a year after the fire razed the station.

The chimney was left standing after the fire.

A mystery caller left a message for police through Crime Stoppers, providing crucial evidence for the case. The only issue was they did not provide a name or return number.

“As per usual with Crime Stoppers the people remain anonymous, we don’t track their calls or who they are,” Sen Constable Van Emmerik said.

“If we can get the caller to come back and provide a statement or more information in regards to what they know and how they know that — we just need more information.”

While police have chased a number of leads in regards to the person of interest, they are desperate for this one anonymous caller to get in touch once more.

The piece of evidence they might be able to provide could just be the final piece of the puzzle police need to tie all the evidence together.

“We’ve got a jigsaw puzzle which isn’t quite fully formed, we have a number of pieces which are still missing, and until we can put those missing pieces in place we’re unable to advance in our investigation,” Sen Constable Van Emmerik said.

A dark-coloured sedan The News reported on in the days after the fire is one of those pieces.

The vehicle, simply described as a dark-coloured sedan to police, was seen in the vicinity of the blaze just before it was reported to emergency services.

“We're asking for any member of the public to come forward if they have information in regards to the fire — anything they may have heard, even if it's just rumours,” Sen Constable Van Emmerik said.

“They don’t have to come into the police station, if they prefer to remain anonymous they can contact Crime Stoppers. We're more than happy to follow up if they’d like to leave a name and number ... they're also not obliged to make a statement unless they wish to do so.”

Police are eager to solve the case and give the Mooroopna community some peace of mind in knowing the perpetrator has been held accountable.

Sen Constable Van Emmerik said helping the Mooroopna community uncover exactly what occurred, and why, was an incentive in itself.

“There is bound to be more people that know exactly what happened and why it happened,” he said.

“We always hear of cases where people know exactly what has happened, when it happened, who's done it, but they don’t want to be involved and they don’t want to come forward and provide information to the police.

“If they want Shepparton and Mooroopna to be this safe city and great place to live, the community need to come together and they need to work with the police — that’s just the bottom line.”

If you have any information about the Mooroopna Railway Station fire, call Detective Senior Constable Paul Van Emmerik at the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au