Mooroopna Hall members disheartened after break-in

Committee members of the Mooroopna and M.G. O'Brien Halls have been left disheartened after thieves ransacked the building, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The halls on McLennan St, Mooroopna, were targeted overnight on Monday, with unknown offenders gaining access to the buildings via a rear door.

Hall manager Christine Parnell said this was not the first time the buildings had been targeted by thieves, with the halls broken into last year when around $500 worth of martial arts equipment was stolen.

While Mrs Parnell believes there were no items taken during the break-in on Monday, she said the committee had been left with a hefty clean-up bill of thousands of dollars.

“They just made a mess, nothing is missing, but it's rather disheartening,” she said.

“It's a community space, so it's just disrespectful — these are historic halls, they came into the area somewhere between 1920 and 1935.”

Thieves left a trail of destruction.

The rear door of the hall, facing Archer St, was jimmied open during the incident, while the store room it leads into was ransacked.

The halls shed was also targeted, with the offenders ripping open the door to rummage through the contents inside.

“This door to the store room was wide open, they came in here and they looked through stuff — it's all just martial arts equipment, helmets and pads, they probably looked at the sword and said it's just plastic, can't be bothered with that,” Mrs Parnell said.

“They also broke into the shed — nothing is missing though, everything is still intact.”

Mrs Parnell said the fridge door was left open following the incident, while the cleaning cupboard had also been rummaged through.

The hall also houses an office for the Goulburn Valley North Eastern Region Al-Anon group, with thieves forcing their way into the office space, opening draws and tipping out the contents of cupboards.

Thieves left a trail of destruction.

“They must have used a fair bit of force to bash the door open. They also got into the records cupboard and they rifled through the draws,” Mrs Parnell said.

“They then came into the main office and had a look and found nothing because there is nothing here, they don’t keep any money — it's just a safe place.”

Police from Shepparton's Crime Scene Services attended the address on Tuesday afternoon, searching for fingerprints or clues to lead them to the perpetrators.

“Police tried to take fingerprints but the people who did this were wearing gloves apparently ... it's unlikely the perpetrators will ever be exposed or be held to account in any way, shape or form,” Mrs Parnell said.

“It's disappointing, but it's what we kind of expected, unfortunately — they probably had good equipment, they were prepared. This was malicious.”

While the hall did not have any CCTV cameras installed at the time, Mrs Parnell said incidents such as this made the committee question the need for more security.

Thieves gained entry to the property by forcing their way through the rear door.

But she said the cost was prohibitive.

“It's just the nuisance factor more than anything else. We’re a committee of management — there is no money ever kept here, no drugs or nothing valuable, it's just a community hall for people to gather in,” Mrs Parnell said.

“It's just disappointing and gets rather discouraging. It's people with nothing better to do than create a nuisance.”

Shepparton police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in is urged to contact the police station on 58 205 777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au