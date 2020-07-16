A day out to remember in Euroa

News
A day out to remember in EuroaBy Jessica Ball
Impacted by the summer's bushfires and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Euroa is the perfect destination for a guilt-free girls’ day out.
From food to fashion, a road trip to the village is a fun way to support the local economy.
Gather a group of friends for a post-lockdown catch-up and hit the road for the 40-minute drive from Shepparton.
Fuel up for the day with brunch at Mely & Me.
Located on Binney St, foodies will be forgiven for thinking they have stepped into a locked-down metro suburb, but with a modern menu that doesn't skimp on good old-fashioned country hospitality. It's a must-try for your cafe culture fix.
Afterwards, take a walk down the main street.
Stop in at Boutique on Binney for some retail therapy and pop in a few doors down where you will discover The Nest serving up an ingenious combination of coffee and floristry.
Once you've worked up your appetite again, head to Northern Republic.
This wine bar offers a relaxed setting to sit back and catch up with friends while treating yourself to wood fired pizza, share plates or the highly recommended San Daniele prosciutto with gnocco fritto.
With fire pits outdoors and views of the beautifully restored Old Flour Mill indoors, the hardest decision is where to sit and choosing from the extensive local wine list.
Northern Republic is also home to Euroa's live music scene with its second event since coming out of hibernation, featuring Skyscraper Stan, booked in for Saturday, August 8.
Trip notes
Who: Friends
Where: Euroa
Stops: Mely & Me, 74 Binney St
Boutique on Binney, 88 Binney St
The Nest, 84 Binney St
Northern Republic, 17 Kirkland Av West
How to get there: Car
More day trip guides