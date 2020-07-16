News

Dogs are ‘older’ than we think

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Time to rethink: A new scientific study suggests one human year does not equal seven dog years. Instead, our adorable best friends may be a lot older than we thought.

1 of 1

One human year does not equal seven dog years, according to a new study that suggests puppies are ‘older’ than we thought.

The findings show one-year-old puppies are about 30 in human years, and by age four, they're about 54 — so too bad if you thought your adorable pup was the equivalent of an infant child.

In a peer-reviewed study, researchers at the University of California San Diego's school of medicine focused on epigenetic changes to DNA — modifications that don't change our genetic code but instead turn genes ‘on and off'.

Using 104 labrador retrievers, the researchers observed how particular molecules, methyl groups, accumulated in human genes as they aged and compared them with how they accumulated in a similar gene for dogs.

The results suggest the popular yardstick for measuring how old your dog is — if your dog is one, they're seven human years — is wrong.

The dogs showed a much more rapid accumulation of methyl groups than humans in their first year of life, suggesting they age much faster than humans early on.

However, as time went on, the dogs aged less rapidly when compared to humans.

The result was a logarithmic relationship — a curve rising rapidly early on then gradually flattening off — between dog and human ages.

For example, when a dog is one, it has the equivalent amount of methyl groups as a 31-year-old human, so its human age is 31, the study suggests.

When a dog is four, its human age is about 53, and if it's 15, its human age is 74.

Shepparton Vet Clinic vet Riana Fitzpatrick said clients had always equated one human year with seven dog years, but increasingly were more aware it wasn't that simple.

“We've got tables we've worked on for a number of years that show smaller dogs age slower than big dogs,” Dr Fitzpatrick said.

“A table we use equates a 10-year-old big dog to an 80-year-old human.

“Coming up to 30 [human] years for one dog year is more than we'd expect though — that's probably greater than what we've previously used.”

Dr Fitzpatrick said at around six to nine months old, a dog was like a typical human teenager in many respects.

“They've got a rapid growth phase with long gangly limbs, they can be more cheeky and less inclined to listen, just like our teenagers.”

Dr Fitzpatrick said research into dog ageing was important for tailoring tests and treatment such as blood tests, tests for lumps and bumps, lung and kidney function and things that whittle away with time.

“Two months in our time frame can be years in a dog's time frame, so being really proactive with your dog and talking to your vet can help.

“Imagine if you were that dog.”

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Scrapbooking still in style

We may well live in the age of digital storage but an old-fashioned method of preserving precious memories has never really gone out of style. Scrapbooking allows craft lovers to take their favourite photos and transform them into colourful and...

Sharon Wright
Lifestyle

Barbara Jean’s - Shepparton’s hidden gem

Hidden in Broomfield St in the middle of Shepparton’s industrial area you will find a real gem. Walking through the doors of the original Shepparton Bakery you will now find Barbara Jean’s Crafts, Gifts, Wool and Cake Decorating Supplies. The...

Morgan Dyer
Lifestyle

Guide to a family day out in Kyabram

Just a half-hour drive down the road from Shepparton, the town of Kyabram awaits you and your family.

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

News

Greater Shepparton records new active COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded another active case of COVID-19. It’s the second case for the region in a week, but the case recorded last Saturday has since become inactive. It is not known where the location of the active case is. Greater...

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has three active cases of COVID-19

Greater Shepparton has recorded its third active case of COVID-19. The region reported the other two active cases on Saturday and Sunday. The Department of Health and Human Services does not reveal the locations or prior movements of specific cases...

Madi Chwasta
News

Brown Baldwin and Associates cops five-year ban

Brown Baldwin and Associates have consistently and flagrantly ignored the standards required to be a tax practitioner, according to the Tax Practitioners’ Board. That is what board chair Ian Klug said about the firm, which has had its...

James Bennett