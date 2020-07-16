Numurkah becomes fashion capital for designer label

Forget Milan, Paris or New York – for the month of July Numurkah is the fashion capital and design central for an emerging boutique label.

The team behind Warrior Queen Co has transported its sewing machines, rolls of fabric and creative energy to the town to devise the upcoming spring/summer line.

But why Numurkah?

Well, according to company founder Angela Symonds, the women she has met during her visits to the area embody the very essence of what her business is all about.

Each garment reminds the wearer to be brave.

Strong, resilient and brave are all words Angela uses to describe women she has encountered in the town, and it’s those feelings she hopes to evoke in every person who wears her garments.

“I want women to look at the clothing and think ‘I can wear that’, it’s for any woman who wants to feel empowered and strong,” Angela said.

“Women of small country towns have an inner strength and they are naturally embracing of their community.”

With a background in psychology, trauma counselling and behaviour change management Albury-based Angela stumbled upon Numurkah quite by accident.

“My husband Paul came here to work on a project for GrainCorp and I came with him. From that very first time we both felt a sense of being at home,” Angela said.

Branded garments ready for sale.

“He’s worked elsewhere, and for weeks on end and I never go.

“But every time he comes to Numurkah so do I. It’s hard to put it into words, I just feel like I need to be here, to recoup, rest and breathe.

“Everyone is looking for a place to belong,” she said.

The small-town environment is proving to be the perfect place to create, the quieter pace conducive to conceiving the new garments while being surrounded by a warm and welcoming community.

“Cities and bigger places are more heightened, and you’re always on alert. Here everyone says hello, you can just be yourself.”

The new line is being co-created with Angela’s youngest daughter and Sydney Whitehorse Institute of Design graduate Jasmine, who is Warrior Queen Co’s consulting designer with input from her other daughters, program coordinator Mel and television industry assistant editor Kayleigh.

Described as luxe leisure, the collection will feature pieces in colour combinations of navy, chalk white and black with pops of fuchsia pink and contrasting denim.

Warrior Queen Co founder Angela Symonds is designing her latest collection in Numurkah.

From floaty femininity to strong, striking statement pieces the collection will have broad appeal and without giving too much away, the team is working on - among other things - a sport knit, wide-legged pant with detail side trim and a tartan-lined bomber jacket.

Every piece will have “power words” included somewhere, to remind the wearer throughout the day of their individual strength and power.

Angela said the emphasis is on utilising quality fabrics - velvets, silk satins and linens – many of them end rolls of material used by high-end designers and sourced from an Australian material remnant warehouse.

Making use of a resource that might otherwise languish in storage is also a key element of the company’s sustainability and environmental policy.

“We also understand the ethical responsibility we have to the people that make the fabric,” Angela said.

“I would hate to think that anything we put our name to came at a cost to someone else.”

For this new line the mother and daughter team has researched the fabrics to create versatile clothing that can transport the wearer effortlessly from a busy day at the office to a yoga class or evening out.

A stylish beanie is part of the range.

And to circumvent the fast fashion cycle any future pieces will be designed to be worn with items from previous collections.

“Whether it’s our shirts, pants, skirts or dresses, our pieces all go together and work just as well under our robes,” Angela said.

“At Warrior Queen Co we seek to slow the fashion cycle by creating long-lasting pieces, using high quality materials.”

The link between clothing, perfume and accessories, and the impact on how it makes the wearer feel, had been bubbling away in the back of Angela’s mind for years, but it wasn’t until Jasmine pursued her fashion dream that the industry became her reality too.

The Warrior Queen Co range has been expanded to include bold lipsticks.

“Jasmine was always going to do something with clothing. From a young age she was ripping clothes apart and reconstructing them,” Angela said.

“I was always a hands-on mum, I loved being around my kids and inspiring them so after Jasmine moved to Sydney, I followed, and we set up an environment like a fashion studio.

“I’ve always believed that If you’re going to succeed and give it a good crack, the environment you create around you is key.”

She secretly undertook an online design course and immersed herself in the world of fashion, her first design inspired by the weekly family ritual of watching fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

“I made an off-the-cuff remark about enabling the women I worked with to feel empowered by their clothing, just like those who wore the amazing robes on the show,” Angela said.

“I ended up drawing a design that incorporated three genres, I took elements from old English, which is our heritage, French and the Japanese kimono - all strong warrior-esque type robes.”

Nova Onas models the charcoal robe. Picture: Christina K Photography

Intricate beading was added by Balinese artisans, who have now become part of the Warrior Queen Co family, and the robes have since become the signature piece of the design house.

The range has expanded to include a small collection of handmade and ethical garments, accessories, perfumes and lipsticks.

Plans for the launch of the new line, at a runway show at the Melbourne Fashion Expo, have been derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, so Plan B may involve a small-scale preview in Numurkah later in the year.

Warrior Queen Co’s Numurkah design journey is documented on its Facebook page.