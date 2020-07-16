News

Shepparton man Troy Joachim wanted on warrant

By Shepparton News

1 of 1

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Shepparton man Troy Joachim.

A charge-and-warrant has been issued for the 23-year-old’s arrest for reckless conduct endangering life, dangerous driving while being pursued by police, failing to stop a vehicle on police direction, and other offences in relation to an incident on July 3 in Shepparton.

Investigators have released an image of Mr Joachim in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.

Anyone who sights Mr Joachim or has information about his current whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Latest articles

World

Trump may yet sanction Chinese officials

A White House official says US President Donald Trump has not ruled out additional sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong, with discussions ongoing.

AAP Newswire
World

Freak Siberian heat down to climate change

Climate change as a result of human activity made the freak heatwave in Siberia this year 600 times more likely, international scientists say in a new study.

AAP Newswire
World

Twitter silences some accounts after hacks

Twitter has blocked some accounts after those of Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and other high-profile Americans were hacked by bitcoin scammers.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Greater Shepparton records new active COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded another active case of COVID-19. It’s the second case for the region in a week, but the case recorded last Saturday has since become inactive. It is not known where the location of the active case is. Greater...

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has three active cases of COVID-19

Greater Shepparton has recorded its third active case of COVID-19. The region reported the other two active cases on Saturday and Sunday. The Department of Health and Human Services does not reveal the locations or prior movements of specific cases...

Madi Chwasta
News

“Turn around and go home”: Shepparton dining venues shut to metro Melbourne customers

Metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire residents flouting COVID-19 restrictions will now be turned away by Greater Shepparton dining venues. This new measure comes after Mitchell Shire and metropolitan Melbourne were locked down at midnight...

Charmayne Allison