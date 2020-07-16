Shepparton man Troy Joachim wanted on warrant

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Shepparton man Troy Joachim.

A charge-and-warrant has been issued for the 23-year-old’s arrest for reckless conduct endangering life, dangerous driving while being pursued by police, failing to stop a vehicle on police direction, and other offences in relation to an incident on July 3 in Shepparton.

Investigators have released an image of Mr Joachim in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.

Anyone who sights Mr Joachim or has information about his current whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.