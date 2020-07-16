Tatura Hot Bread owners retire after 21 years

After 21 years delighting customers from the Goulburn Valley and beyond, Tatura Hot Bread owners Jeff and Glenda Alexander are hanging up their aprons for the last time.

The husband and wife team will retire at the end of the week, passing the mantle on to new owners.

‘‘It’s been an amazing journey and we are so grateful to our amazing staff and customers for all their support. But our bodies are telling us it’s time to slow down,’’ Glenda said.

‘‘Our goal has always been to put Tat on the map.

‘‘We felt we’ve done that.’’

However, the couple assures locals nothing will change.

The bakery’s award-winning recipes — especially its vanilla slice — have already been passed on to the new owners.

And as for Tatura Hot Bread’s staff — they’re not going anywhere either.

Throughout the past two decades, the bakery has become a jewel in the Tatura crown, with the Alexanders working hard to build its nation-wide reputation for excellence. Their journey began in 1982 when local baker Jeff, then 23, bought the bakery which had been running at 130 Hogan St since 1878.

His then wife-to-be Glenda came along for the ride, and they ran the business for five years before taking time out to raise a family, selling the bakery to Jeff’s brother.

But the ovens called, and in 1999 the couple bought back the business — and has been running it ever since.

In addition to significant renovations throughout the years which have transformed the shop into a destination, Jeff and Glenda have worked hard to build the bakery’s reputation.

And judging from the shelves crammed with trophies, they’ve certainly succeeded.

‘‘We’ve won too many awards to count throughout the years, including the Ouyen Vanilla Slice Triumph three times, Australia’s best hot cross bun twice, Australia’s best sausage roll once and Australia’s best pie once,’’ Glenda said.

It’s a reputation the bakery’s new owners, Strathmerton husband-and-wife team George and Sophia Wells and their daughter Olivia, plan to continue.

Newcomers to Tatura, Sophia is a chef by trade, while Olivia is a third-year apprentice baker.

Meanwhile George is backed with significant business experience, having run a newsagency in Castlemaine, motel in Mansfield, café in Kyabram and a Wendy’s franchise in Bendigo, before dairy farming for the past nine years in Strathmerton.

New Tatura Hot Bread owners Sophia, Olivia and George Wells.

Already falling in love with the town, George said he, Sophia and Olivia were looking forward to taking over the famous bakery.

‘‘Things are going to stay the same. We will continue Tatura Hot Bread’s tradition and reputation,’’ he said.

Jeff and Glenda said they were still ‘‘in shock” about their looming retirement.

‘‘We put it on the market in November and it’s sold really quickly, it still hasn’t sunk in,’’ Glenda said.

The couple plans to kick off retirement with plenty of rest, gardening and quality time with their grandchildren.

But sleep-ins will be off the cards for a while.

‘‘It’s very tough when your body clock tells you to wake up at 2am each day,’’ Glenda said.

As for baking: ‘‘We’re not sure how much we’ll do now we’re leaving the bakery. Maybe a little with the grandkids.’’

Whatever happens, the couple plans to stay in Tatura.

‘‘It’s an amazing town to live in. We are so blown away by the support locals have given us throughout the years,’’ Glenda said.