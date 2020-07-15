News

Police appeal for information after woman assaulted in Mooroopna

By Charmayne Allison

1 of 1

Police are appealing for public assistance following an assault in Mooroopna last month.

The incident occurred at McLennan St fast food outlet about 5.20pm on Tuesday, June 23.

Investigators have been told a woman was ordering food when she became involved in a verbal dispute with an unknown man.

The 67-year-old woman walked out of the store but was confronted by the same man outside and pushed to the ground.

The man then took off in a car, believed to be a black sedan, in an unknown direction.

The Mooroopna woman sustained serious hand injuries during the incident which requires ongoing medical treatment.

Investigators have released an image and CCTV footage of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

He is perceived to be aged 30 to 40-years-old, approximately 175cm tall with a thin build and brown hair.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognises the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

Latest articles

National

Possible new virus case in South Australia

South Australian Health Minister Stephen Wade says there may be a new COVID-19 case in the state, with results of a second test not due till Thursday.

AAP Newswire
National

Small business key to diversifying exports

Australia’s small businesses are crucial to diversify exports but the nation should also maintain its trading relationship with China, an inquiry has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic train stowaways get bonds in SA

Four men have been placed on good behaviour bonds after arriving in SA on freight train in breach of COVID-19 regulations.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Greater Shepparton records new active COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded another active case of COVID-19. It’s the second case for the region in a week, but the case recorded last Saturday has since become inactive. It is not known where the location of the active case is. Greater...

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has three active cases of COVID-19

Greater Shepparton has recorded its third active case of COVID-19. The region reported the other two active cases on Saturday and Sunday. The Department of Health and Human Services does not reveal the locations or prior movements of specific cases...

Madi Chwasta
News

Two men charged with drug supply at Tocumwal border checkpoint

Two men have been charged after being detected in possession of prohibited drugs as they crossed the border from Victoria into NSW on Tuesday.

Cobram Courier