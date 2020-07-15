Police appeal for information after woman assaulted in Mooroopna

Police are appealing for public assistance following an assault in Mooroopna last month.

The incident occurred at McLennan St fast food outlet about 5.20pm on Tuesday, June 23.

Investigators have been told a woman was ordering food when she became involved in a verbal dispute with an unknown man.

The 67-year-old woman walked out of the store but was confronted by the same man outside and pushed to the ground.

The man then took off in a car, believed to be a black sedan, in an unknown direction.

The Mooroopna woman sustained serious hand injuries during the incident which requires ongoing medical treatment.

Investigators have released an image and CCTV footage of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

He is perceived to be aged 30 to 40-years-old, approximately 175cm tall with a thin build and brown hair.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognises the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au