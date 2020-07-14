New SAM on track for end-of-year finish

It may look like a dull grey and brown box from the outside, but inside the new Shepparton Art Museum building it's all go.

A small army of construction workers is topping out and putting the finishing touches to concrete floors throughout the five-storey building; the central atrium feature staircase is installed and waiting to be clad in timber; the western atrium staircase is also ready and waiting for balustrades.

Outside, seating is being constructed for the amphitheatre facing Victoria Park Lake; an access ring-road to a car park is being completed; and work on a footpath on the south side is under way. Car park bays have Grasscrete installed, allowing water to flow into the garden beds.

At the top of the Green Star-rated building, the fourth floor open air function area with bar, serving bench and covered dining or seating area is now accessible. The rooftop balcony offers a splendid north-westerly view across the lake.

Also on the top floor and hidden from view, are two large cooling units described as "the most efficient chillers on the market".

From the third floor café area, Greater Shepparton City Council director infrastructure Phil Hoare this week faced the media and another stunning view down Wyndham St and across the lake.

“It's really exciting to see some of these feature components go in, like the atrium staircases — you get a real feel for what it looks like when you walk into the building,” Mr Hoare said.

He said most of the primary steel structure of the building was complete, and the facade "wings" at the four corners would be installed over coming weeks.

Mr Hoare said the build was still on track for completion by the end of the year, with the only possible delay being glazing, including glass for the large window at the front of the building facing Wyndham St.

“There are potential delays due to the pandemic. The glazing is coming from China and that's one aspect that is a bit of a risk in terms of delays,” he said.

However, Mr Hoare said the general mood among contract builders, planners and the wider community was upbeat.

“There's always people who like and some that don't, but it's really starting to take shape now and over the next month or two with the exterior completed and the art hill landscaping and the glazing coming in, people will really start to see the building change shape and be appreciated for what it is,” he said.