Shepparton play therapist Ashleigh Hunt works towards bright futures for children

Gowrie Street Primary School play therapist Ashleigh Hunt has seen all the horror and heartache of early childhood trauma played out on her office floor.

When entering the room, some children run straight for the punching bag.

Others act out scenes of violence, aggression and abuse; haunting re-enactments of real-life events they've endured.

Still others, crippled by fear or anxiety, struggle to even enter, crouching in the doorway.

And then there was one little boy who just wanted to be wrapped tightly in a blanket for an hour — his "cocoon" a rare chance to feel safe in a life rocked by uncertainty.

These children have been exposed to the toughest parts of life — from domestic violence, abuse and drug and alcohol challenges to the loss of family members or even homelessness.

Struggles no-one should have to experience.

But especially not a child.

However, by offering child-centred play therapy — a counselling approach suitable for children aged two and up — Ashleigh hopes to help these students heal.

In CCPT, play allows children to re-enact life events through the use of toys, providing a way for children to ‘‘control in fantasy what is unmanageable in reality’’.

The process gives children an increased understanding of self, their world and past experiences, nourishing the development of new neural connections within the child’s brain.

It's a field Ashleigh fell into after moving to the region in 2015.

Growing up in Albury, she headed to Deakin University in Geelong to study a Bachelor of Occupational Therapy and Science before being offered a position at Peninsula Health.

While there, a passion for working with children quickly emerged.

Moving to Kyabram with her husband, Tom, for a tree change, Ashleigh worked in Goulburn Valley Health's community sector before transferring to a paediatric position with Kyabram District Health.

She was coming to the end of her contract when a training position for a play therapist was advertised through the Shepparton Neighbourhood Schools Project.

Launched by Shepparton paediatrician Dr Peter Eastaugh in 2011, the program aimed to address growing signs of early childhood environmental trauma among students at the ‘‘Neighbourhood Schools’’ — Wilmot Road, St George’s Road and Gowrie Street.

The project, which connects the schools with paediatricians who develop case management plans for students touched by trauma, has revealed almost one in three children assessed showed "obvious" signs of trauma.

These shocking statistics led the project to train three play therapists to work closely with students.

Ashleigh among them.

Completing her training in 2016, Ashleigh was accepted into a play therapist position at Gowrie Street a year later, where she has worked since.

She can still remember participating in her first paediatric clinics, run by Dr Eastaugh at the school with parents and relevant education staff present.

“I collect an extensive family and developmental history at these clinics,” she said.

“It's crucial to have parents on board from the beginning, as that ensures the most effective therapeutic process can occur.

“Those first clinics were heartbreaking, gaining insight into the severity and complexity of the trauma and stress many of these children and their families had experienced.”

Once referred, students are welcomed to the playroom for a therapy session with Ashleigh.

The playroom is set up with specific toys, chosen to enable a child to express different emotions and play out different scenarios.

Everything from dress-ups, props, doll's houses, kitchens, baby dolls and "aggressive" toys such as punching bags are strategically set up around the room.

Therapy sessions are "child-led", with students allowed to choose what they'd like to play with, and how.

“The child is doing the work. I just support the process,” Ashleigh said.

“For example, a child might come in after something happened earlier in the morning to make them angry and frustrated, and start punching the punching bag.

“I would then provide a voice as to what is physically happening. So I might say, ‘You're feeling really angry today, you must be frustrated'.”

Sometimes, children will contradict Ashleigh's assessment.

But more commonly, they will agree, opening up about their emotions.

“From there, we reflect back on what it is they're feeling. This can help a child to grow an understanding of what different feelings feel like and look like,” she said.

The playroom can offer an insight into the negative self-perception and self-confidence with which many of these children battle.

Such as the belief no-one likes them, they are not good at anything or they are the ‘naughty kid no-one wants around'.

“I have had children role-play scenarios where they have no friends or they are ganged up on or all alone,” Ashleigh said.

“Or they draw or paint pictures of their families or friends depicting themselves as an outsider who is ‘different’ and doesn't fit in anywhere.”

As the sessions progress, Ashleigh builds a strong therapeutic relationship with each student, the "sacred space" of the playroom becoming a powerful site of transformation.

One of the greatest areas of growth for students is around their ability to form and maintain positive relationships and connections with others.

“Watching a child go from being socially withdrawn and dreading recess and lunch times because no-one wanted to play with them to running around the yard playing and laughing with a group of friends is very rewarding,” Ashleigh said.

The sessions have also seen students grow in self-esteem and self-awareness, develop coping strategies and methods to manage emotions, and improve behaviour and school engagement.

“One child presented with severe challenges around anxiety, which often resulted in the student being completely disengaged from learning,” Ashleigh said.

“At the completion of the play-therapy process, this child went from needing one-on-one classroom support to being independently able to engage.

“One day they even helped another child who was extremely anxious about coming to the playroom, telling them that it was ‘okay’, and that they had felt worried when they first came to the playroom as well.”

Ashleigh said barriers that could keep parents from accessing therapy for their child — including cost, transportation and availability of services — were bypassed by offering play therapy in the school setting.

“The more accessible therapy is, the more power there is for change,” she said.

In fact, the program has been so effective, Ashleigh is calling for it to be implemented in all Shepparton schools.

“The demand is so great, and we are still so under-resourced,” she said.

“The number of Shepparton children experiencing some kind of stress or trauma is extremely high, but there just aren't enough therapy options available.

“Especially when it comes to children, there are simply not enough developmentally appropriate therapy options in the region.”