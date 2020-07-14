More vulnerable children at Early Start Kinder thanks to $120,000 grant

Vulnerable children from Shepparton's culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities will now have access to three-year-old kindergarten thanks to a $120,000 grant from the Ross Trust.

The Early Start Kinder project is a collaboration between the Greater Shepparton Foundation, Uniting Goulburn North East and Greater Shepparton City Council's Best Start Early Learning Years Partnership.

The program aims to improve CALD children's readiness for school — and prepare them for their futures — by providing a means to improve their cognitive, emotional and social development.

The project will be delivered over three years to address identified barriers to early years education for Shepparton's CALD communities, with participating children able to start in Term 1 next year.

“Cost is a significant barrier to participation in three-year-old kindergarten for these families,” Greater Shepparton Foundation chief executive Cheryl Hammer said.

“By removing this barrier, we are able to provide children from our local CALD communities the same benefits of early education others have access to.”

Children from refugee and asylum seeker backgrounds can often experience significant displacement and trauma, all of which can impact significantly on early development.

The engagement of vulnerable children in early childhood education services has been proven to have a substantial impact on their cognitive, emotional and social development.

It has also been revealed two years of kindergarten can significantly benefit a child’s long-term development and academic outcomes.

According to Shepparton's Australian Early Development Census profile, a staggering one in two children from local CALD communities are developmentally vulnerable in one or more domains by the time they start school. However, it is hoped access to early learning will help tackle these alarming figures.

To deliver the project, Uniting’s trained bi-lingual workers will support participating families.

“We have identified around 30 families who have expressed a desire for their children to participate in three-year-old kindergarten but have been unable to as migrant families don’t meet the current ESK criteria,” Uniting Goulburn North East projects manager Sara Noori said.

“The program is currently offered to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and children known to child protection, but not children from culturally diverse backgrounds, who are equally as vulnerable.

“With the support of GSF, council and due to this funding, early years education will now be available to them.”

Meanwhile, Greater Shepparton City Council will provide kindergarten facilities in key locations, also removing identified geographical barriers to participation for CALD communities.

“We know, particularly for children experiencing vulnerability, the more time a child spends in early years kinder, the greater the benefit,” Greater Shepparton City Council Best Start co-ordinator Belinda Whitelaw said.

Shepparton's Zahraa Taher, a refugee from Syria, is thrilled her daughter Alya, 2, will participate in the ESK project.

“My older daughter attended three-year-old kinder and has now moved on to four-year-old kinder, and I've noticed she's become more confident,” she said.

“She easily joins in, plays with other kids and experiences no separation anxiety.

“It helps kids to learn routine and make friends, which is so beneficial for their futures.”