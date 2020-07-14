News

More vulnerable children at Early Start Kinder thanks to $120,000 grant

By Charmayne Allison

Greater Shepparton Foundation chief executive Cheryl Hammer, Greater Shepparton City Council Best Start co-ordinator Belinda Whitelaw (back), Alina Hussaini, 4, Zahraa Taher and Alya Hussaini, 2, and Uniting Goulburn North East projects manager Sara Noori.

1 of 1

Vulnerable children from Shepparton's culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities will now have access to three-year-old kindergarten thanks to a $120,000 grant from the Ross Trust.

The Early Start Kinder project is a collaboration between the Greater Shepparton Foundation, Uniting Goulburn North East and Greater Shepparton City Council's Best Start Early Learning Years Partnership.

The program aims to improve CALD children's readiness for school — and prepare them for their futures — by providing a means to improve their cognitive, emotional and social development.

The project will be delivered over three years to address identified barriers to early years education for Shepparton's CALD communities, with participating children able to start in Term 1 next year.

“Cost is a significant barrier to participation in three-year-old kindergarten for these families,” Greater Shepparton Foundation chief executive Cheryl Hammer said.

“By removing this barrier, we are able to provide children from our local CALD communities the same benefits of early education others have access to.”

Children from refugee and asylum seeker backgrounds can often experience significant displacement and trauma, all of which can impact significantly on early development.

The engagement of vulnerable children in early childhood education services has been proven to have a substantial impact on their cognitive, emotional and social development.

It has also been revealed two years of kindergarten can significantly benefit a child’s long-term development and academic outcomes.

According to Shepparton's Australian Early Development Census profile, a staggering one in two children from local CALD communities are developmentally vulnerable in one or more domains by the time they start school.

However, it is hoped access to early learning will help tackle these alarming figures.

To deliver the project, Uniting’s trained bi-lingual workers will support participating families.

“We have identified around 30 families who have expressed a desire for their children to participate in three-year-old kindergarten but have been unable to as migrant families don’t meet the current ESK criteria,” Uniting Goulburn North East projects manager Sara Noori said.

“The program is currently offered to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and children known to child protection, but not children from culturally diverse backgrounds, who are equally as vulnerable.

“With the support of GSF, council and due to this funding, early years education will now be available to them.”

Meanwhile, Greater Shepparton City Council will provide kindergarten facilities in key locations, also removing identified geographical barriers to participation for CALD communities.

“We know, particularly for children experiencing vulnerability, the more time a child spends in early years kinder, the greater the benefit,” Greater Shepparton City Council Best Start co-ordinator Belinda Whitelaw said.

Shepparton's Zahraa Taher, a refugee from Syria, is thrilled her daughter Alya, 2, will participate in the ESK project.

“My older daughter attended three-year-old kinder and has now moved on to four-year-old kinder, and I've noticed she's become more confident,” she said.

“She easily joins in, plays with other kids and experiences no separation anxiety.

“It helps kids to learn routine and make friends, which is so beneficial for their futures.”

Children and families from CALD communities can face additional challenges accessing early years services, including language barriers and the foreign nature of early years programs, which are often not offered in their country of origin.

"While the project aims to remove participation barriers, its impact will be much broader in that it will also improve parents’ knowledge of the education system, assisting with access and support to transition onto school,” Ms Hammer said.

"The findings from this pilot project will be shared with policy makers and government to lobby for improved access to early education for the CALD community into the future.”

Latest articles

Sport

Murray league junior football scrapped

No Murray Football Netball League competitions will be played this season after the organisation’s junior football was cancelled on Monday night. The Murray league cancelled its senior divisions late last month and its junior netball grades were...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Sun sets on NPL season for Goulburn Valley outfit

The sun has set on the NPL2 senior season for the Goulburn Valley Suns. On Monday night, Football Victoria sent out an email to all associated clubs to signal its intention to conduct a series of changes to its competition structures. The raft of...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Sport competitions that have cancelled

It all began at the end of March, with Cricket Shepparton deciding to cancel its season on the eve of grand final weekend

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

News

Greater Shepparton records new active COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded another active case of COVID-19. It’s the second case for the region in a week, but the case recorded last Saturday has since become inactive. It is not known where the location of the active case is. Greater...

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has three active cases of COVID-19

Greater Shepparton has recorded its third active case of COVID-19. The region reported the other two active cases on Saturday and Sunday. The Department of Health and Human Services does not reveal the locations or prior movements of specific cases...

Madi Chwasta
News

Cross border exemptions now available online

LOCAL residents wishing to cross the border from Victoria to NSW are now available online via the Service NSW website. The Public Health (COVID-19 NSW and Victorian Border) Order 2020 states that from 12.01am tomorrow (Wednesday 8 July 2020), no one...

Brayden May