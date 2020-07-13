Kyabram Gift to hold Rubber Duck Race charity event

BETTER get quacking, there’s a race on and you don’t want to miss it.

And while it isn’t exactly the Melbourne Cup, it’ll be sure to give you something to cheer about — especially since the top prize is $500.

Organised by the Kyabram Gift, the first ever Rubber Duck Race charity event is set for July 25, and with it comes a variety of reasons to get involved.

The brainchild of Tongala resident Jackie Humphreys, the event was designed as a fun way to add additional funds to her charity head shave planned for later this year.

“With COVID-19 putting a halt on a lot of our plans for fundraising, this is something that people don’t have to attend to be involved in and donate some money,” Ms Humphreys said.

“It was supposed to be at Tarragon Lodge in Mathoura, but we can’t cross the border now … we’ll have to find a plan B. But I’m sure we’ll find a body of water somewhere.”

Little Maggie Humphreys having some fun with the Rubber Duck Race contestants before the big event.

The race will be live-streamed on the Kyabram Gift Facebook page at 10 am, with prizes awarded to the top three finishers.

Ms Humphreys said there were more than 500 ducks available to be chosen.

“I had been looking online to buy the ducks but they’re around $8 each and I didn’t want to cut into the profits. I was then told about a duck race up in Mathoura last year, so the Mathoura Football Netball Club donated the ducks to us which saves us some money and puts it back into the Gift.

“If you want to get involved and donate to the Gift, jump on our Facebook page and check us out.”

Jackie Humphreys with kids Maggie, Max and George.

To enter the race, you must deposit $20 to BSB: 803 078 and ACC: 100 072 578.

Once you have made a deposit, send a private message to the Kyabram Gift Facebook page with your phone number so they can give you your duck’s number the day before the event.

More from Kyabram Free Press:

Kyabram Town Hall to reopen on July 20

Kyabram Water Tank project needs help to hit final goal

Twin donkey foals born in Girgarre