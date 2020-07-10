Mooroopna man ejected from truck during collision

A Mooroopna man is in a critical condition following a single vehicle truck collision in Stewarton in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The 28-year-old man was driving a Kenworth prime mover along the Midland Hwy towards Shepparton at about 3.15am when for unknown reasons he failed to negotiate a bend in the road.

A police spokesperson confirmed the truck came to rest in a dry creek bed some distance away from the road.

"The driver was ejected from the truck during the crash," the spokesperson said.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the truck, was airlifted via air ambulance to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious but stable condition with upper body injuries.

Country Fire Authority crews also attended the scene on Thursday, with units from Goorambat, Goorambat-Stewarton and Benalla helping other emergency service personnel to bring the scene under control.

A CFA spokesperson confirmed the man was trapped under a tree branch when crews arrived.

The incident was brought under control at 4.45am.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the cause.

"Police will investigate whether the driver’s seatbelt was fastened at the time of the collision, and will work to determine why the truck veered of the road," a spokesperson confirmed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage from the area at the time is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made at www.crimestoppers.com.au