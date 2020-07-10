Former Shepparton man leads Victoria Police Air Wing

Twenty years ago Victoria Police Air Wing members used binoculars to provide tactical support to officers on the ground.

Today those officers have access to the most advanced police air fleet in the world.

Comprising of four aircraft, 14 pilots, a chief pilot, two Senior Sergeants and 37 Tactical Flight Officers, the impressive Victoria Police Air Wing Operation is run by a humble man formerly from Shepparton.

Craig Shepherd said he never imagined himself landing one of Victoria Police's most sought-after positions.

The Air Wing Inspector's role involves co-ordinating aerial support to police across the state.

While his role is to oversee sky operations, the father from Melbourne couldn't have his feet planted any more firmly on the ground.

Insp Craig Shepherd with Singapore Air Force Chinook helicopter pilots Ben Kwan and Jerrold Chia.

“It's a very sought-after position — the role of the air wing is to provide tactical support to the Special Operations Group and Critical Incident Response Teams to move them rapidly to a critical incident somewhere in Victoria,” Insp Shepherd said.

“Our scope is endless — officers have the ability to fast-rope out of both sides of the helicopter, for example if we are at an incident and we need to hover they literally reach out, hold onto the fast rope and they slide down like in the movies ... — co-ordinating it all is actually a fascinating role.”

While he now frequents the Victoria Police Air Wing hanger facility at Essendon Fields, Insp Shepherd once was a familiar face around Greater Shepparton.

Attending Shepparton East Primary School before moving on to Shepparton North Technical School and Shepparton High School, policing was always on the cards.

With a true passion and drive for the community, Insp Shepherd has notched up an impressive career with Victoria Police spanning 28 years.

He admits the road to get where he is today was not always smooth sailing.

“Like most general duty members I have been to 20 to 30 fatal collisions, I have been to deaths — if it's less than 300 I'd be surprised,” Insp Shepherd said.

“I spent the first 12 to 14 years at police stations up to the role of Acting Senior Sergeant, so that’s just what you do.

“There are some incidents that you look back on and they’re the very sad ones that you try to just forget about.”

The Victoria Police Air Wing has come a long way during the past five years since Insp Shepherd has been in charge, yet the biggest change occurred just weeks ago — the introduction of a whole new air fleet.

The new fleet includes three of the most advanced police helicopters in the world — the seven-tonne Leonardo AW139 — and a fixed-wing Beechcraft Super King Air 350ER.

The technology and capability of the aircraft is so advanced that agencies within Europe, the United States and the United Kingdom are planning to travel to Australia to see the fleet in person.

The new fleet can carry four times the amount of passengers and travel across the state without needing to refuel — a "game changer" for Victoria Police.

While the helicopters can carry eight passengers and fly straight to Mildura without having to land, the plane can travel from Melbourne to Shepparton in just 30 minutes.

One of the new Victoria Police Air Wing Leonardo AW139 helicopters which were introduced to the fleet this year.

“The new aircraft provides the latest and most technologically advanced mapping and camera systems in the world,” Insp Shepherd said.

“The lift capability and the power of the aircraft is outstanding — instead of having 20-year-old technology we now have state-of-the-art brand new technology.”

Most Greater Shepparton residents would have seen a police helicopter flying around our region's skies at some point.

While the Victoria Police Air Wing regularly provides surveillance support to ground crews across the state, Insp Shepherd said the unit's role involved much more.

“One of our roles is search and rescue — searching for missing persons, we have the winch system attached to the helicopters so we can do winch rescues, whether that's in the marine environment, alpine country, anywhere really,” he said.

“We move tactical police dogs or dog squad members rapidly for a critical incident or a siege, we put them in a helicopter and fly them anywhere they need to go.

“We also do maritime support. It's a vast role — we pretty much do everything.”

Insp Shepherd is also the face behind Victoria Police's first ever Drones Unit.

While he now co-ordinates the Victoria Police Air Wing, Craig Shepherd was once a Shepparton man.

The unit, which has been operating since September last year, now has 40 pilots across the state.

“That number will double over the next six months so within the next five years there will be several hundred drone pilots with drones across the state,” he said.

“In fact drones will be used in Shepparton over the coming weeks because there is a pilot in this region.”

Insp Shepherd has not only left his mark on the Victoria Police Air Wing, he has also been instrumental in shaping changes for a number of other units during the past 28 years.

He has worked in the Critical Incident Response Team, the Geelong Regional Response Unit, the Water Police Squad and the Counter Terrorism Coordination Unit — just to name a few.

But Insp Shepherd now faces a new challenge — possibly the most difficult one to date.

While the world battles through a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Insp Shepherd has been asked to run the combined emergency management response operation for two weeks.

Working at Emergency Management Victoria headquarters, Insp Shepherd is now in control of the statewide COVID-19 response operation, focusing on the 12 Melbourne suburbs which have been placed into lock-down.

It's a huge responsibility, one that carries significant weight, yet Insp Shepherd said he was determined to help lead the state back from the brink of devastation.

“I'm leaving my role for two weeks to run the statewide multi-agency approach and operation for COVID-19,” he said. “It's a great opportunity, it's a very different role to what I have been doing."

The question that Insp Shepherd faces after that is, where to next?

Having had an impressive career with Victoria Police and landing his dream role with the air wing, one might wonder what is left to achieve.

Insp Shepherd admits he is unsure what the future holds for him.

“What do you do when you've just introduced the new fleet of helicopters, a plane, introduced a drone unit and run the statewide Operation Genesis?" he said.

“Operation Genesis was the largest maritime evacuation of people in Australian history during the January bushfires from the town of Mallacoota — I'm not sure what's next after that.”

One thing is for certain, however: road trips down Hume Fwy to Shepparton to visit family will always be on the cards.

“I’m still connected to Shepparton in a way — we still come back here and visit family, and still have friends that live in the area.”