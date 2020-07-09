Greater Shepparton Secondary College to rise from the ground

The new Greater Shepparton Secondary College is about to emerge from the ground, with the project on track to finish in time for the 2022 school year.

Victorian Schools Building Authority chief executive officer Chris Keating said all that was left to demolish was the former Shepparton High School multi-storey library.

“And once we've got a clean site, then off we go,” he said.

Mr Keating said concrete was being poured for two of the three ‘Neighbourhood’ buildings, and the community would begin to see the $119 million project take shape about September.

He said it should be smooth sailing to the start of the 2022 school year — rain delays and COVID-19 physical distancing measures have so far not had an impact on works.

Shepparton-based compnay Hansen Yuncken has been demolishing the site since January, and has now been formally appointed to execute the design and major works contract.

“It's the biggest school project we've done (all at once), as we would normally do something like this in stages,” Mr Keating said.

“The fact it’s all being done now, as one integrated project, means we can get a bigger builder with broader capabilities, like Hansen Yuncken.”

There are 60 to 80 workers on site each day, and this number is expected to grow to 300 at the peak of construction.

Outside of a few specialist trades, more than 90 per cent of the sub-contract work has gone to local suppliers.

Member for Norther Victoria Mark Gepp was pleased Hansen Yuncken was given the contract, and said the project would create jobs and boost the economy.

“We are supporting communities to get the infrastructure and maintenance works they need,” Mr Gepp said.

The new college will feature three `Neighbourhood’ buildings, the Enterprise and Innovation Centre, the original 1909 Shepparton High School schoolhouse, and a gymnasium.

Two-thirds of the site will be outdoor space.