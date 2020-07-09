News

Laser welding machine boost production at Furphy’s

By James Bennett

The Federal Government provided a $675,000 grant for the Australian-first laser welding machine at J Furphy and Sons in Shepparton.

J Furphy & Sons says its Australian-first state-of-the-art machinery will increase productivity and eventually provide new jobs for the region.

A $1.5 million pillow heat exchanger laser welder is used in the production of J Furphy & Sons’ stainless steel tanks and vessels.

Managing director Adam Furphy said the new addition was an upgrade of the business’ old machine.

He said it was twice as fast, had a bigger range of capability, was more efficient and produced a higher quality product.

“That enables us to make more product quicker both for our tanks and also the new products that we'll be manufacturing,” Mr Furphy said.

“And that's where we hope to see new jobs, then additional product lines that we're developing.

“It supports the existing business that we've been running for many years but in terms of recent times, investing heavily in sort of state-of-the-art equipment and modern manufacturing methods for the tank business.

“This machine very much supports that with technology that is the world's best practice and allows our customers — tank and vessel users — around the country to have access to Australian manufactured tanks that are on par with anything that we'll find anywhere else in the world, if not better.

“In addition to that, this funding captured the ability we'd see to capitalize on other applications of this heat exchange material, but outside the tank investment business.

“Those applications are many and varied, but they all relate to heat exchange, whether it's taking heat out of the product or liquid, or putting heat into them.

“This machine really is the icing on the cake in terms of overall capacity we have on this site.”

The Federal Government provided a $675,000 grant for the laser welding machine at the New Dookie Rd site.

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum said the overall project, which included building surrounding infrastructure, cost $3 million.

“It allows Furphy's to elevate themselves to some of Australia's most technical engineering feats and their ability to effectively lead the world in what they're doing,” Mr Drum said.

