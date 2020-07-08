News

Wellmans celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

By James Bennett

Keith and Jean Wellman's wedding photo.

1 of 2

Mooroopna couple Keith and Jean Wellman celebrate 65 years of marriage.

2 of 2

Although they will be mainly confined to "barracks", Jean and Keith Wellman will find a way to pop a bottle of sparkling to mark a marriage milestone when the Mooroopna great-grandparents celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary today.

According to Keith, the secret is working and doing everything together.

He said they were determined to remain as independent as possible for as long as they could.

Jean, 85, has dialysis three days a week but her husband is right by her side.

“Jean has been on dialysis for about 20 years,” he said.

“We're always very appreciative for what service the nurses provide; they've been terrific.

“She goes into dialysis by taxi but that has only being recent, before that I would always take her in.

“I'm returning to her the way she's looked after me all these years."

Keith and Jean Wellman (far right) met about the time of the 1951 Undera CWA Debutante Ball.

As a Goulburn Valley Football League Hall of Fame member, it might not come as a surprise that age hasn't slowed Keith down; the 86-year-old runs more than three kilometres every morning.

The couple met at the Undera CWA Deb Ball in 1951 and on July 9, 1955, married at Scots’ Uniting Church in Shepparton.

Soon after tying the knot, the newlyweds went by bus to Sydney for their honeymoon.

Jean said the overnight trip was so cold that they purchased a blanket in Sydney for the long trip back.

Keith and Jean Wellman's wedding photo.

The Wellmans left the region for about five years to work on a Doreen dairy farm before living in Kialla for more than 35 years.

Upon returning to the area, Jean worked for more than 15 years in the Ducat's Dairy offices, while Keith is best remembered for his 30 years with the GVFL.

The couple is blessed with four children, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Cinema re-opens in Shepparton

The first new-release movie at Shepparton’s Village Cinemas since the venue’s re-opening a week ago following a three-month shutdown due to COVID-19 restrictions, begins screening today.

John Lewis
Entertainment

SAM, it’s like you’re virtually there

The A Finer Grain: Selected Works from the SAM Collection virtual tour joins a growing list of tours, workshops and activities that are available for free on SAM’s online content portal, SAM Hub

Shepparton News
At Home

Need some isolation inspiration?

Looking for ideas to keep you entertained at home? Well look no further. We’ve got you covered with our ‘At Home’ section, with everything from DIY and TV recommendations, to music and fitness

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

News

New active COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported a new active case of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed its the only active case in the region, as the state’s total rose by 108 – the second highest daily rise in Victoria since the...

Madi Chwasta
News

Fatal car crash at Cobram

Police are investigating a fatal car crash which occurred in Cobram last night. Investigators believe a Ford sedan was travelling along the Murray Valley Hwy some time before 11pm. The driver lost control of the car which left the road and crashed...

Cobram Courier
News

Fatal Cobram collision victims identified

The two young men killed in a fatal collision in Cobram on Wednesday night have been named as Nicholas Gash and Samuel Tout. The two men were travelling in a Ford sedan along the Murray Valley Hwy sometime before 11pm when the vehicle they were in...

Liz Mellino