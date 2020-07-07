News

Which Greater Shepparton councillors are standing for re-election?

By James Bennett

Three of the nine current councillors - Dinny Adem, Fern Summer and Kim O'Keeffe - have declared they are running for re-election in October. Bruce Giovanetti said he would not be seeking re-election, while the rest have not yet made a decision.

Former Shepparton mayor Geoff Dobson's announcement that he is running for public office again has prompted The News to ask the nine elected councillors: who will put their name forward on the October ballot?

Dinny Adem, Kim O'Keeffe and Fern Summer all confirmed they will be seeking re-election.

Councillor Bruce Giovanetti said he was sticking to his commitment of serving just one term and would not seek to continue.

Chris Hazelman, Shelley Sutton, Dennis Patterson, Les Oroszvary and Mayor Seema Abdullah said they had not yet made a decision.

Cr Adem said he did not have any major policies but would continue to campaign on his previous messages promoting growth in the region.

Cr Summer told The News of three things she would like to see happen if elected, including a new dog park near Princess Park, a new bridge across the Goulburn River on Watt Rd, Mooroopna, and more accessible rubbish disposal for ratepayers, such as a voucher scheme.

“I don't think it has been taken off the cards yet,” she said.

Cr Summer said she would like to see a culture change on council and had declared her intentions early to get people thinking about who they should vote for.

Cr O'Keeffe said she intended to continue her commitment to the council.

“There is still a lot that needs to be done,” she said, including pushing for Shepparton Sports Stadium and rail funding, and helping decrease homelessness.

● If you're ready to declare you are running for council, we want to hear from you. Email [email protected]

The News will conduct further candidate stories closer to the September caretaker period.

