Hospital receives Blue Ribbon donation

By Tara Whitsed

GV Health Foundation director Carmel Johnson, Shepparton police crime prevention officer and Greater Shepparton Blue Ribbon Foundation member Glenn Gibson and GV Health clinical operations executive director Donna Sherringham.

The Greater Shepparton Blue Ribbon Foundation branch presented Goulburn Valley Health with more than $1000, which was raised by the community in recent months during COVID-19.

Greater Shepparton Blue Ribbon Foundation member and Shepparton police crime prevention officer Glenn Gibson presented GV Health Foundation director Carmel Johnson with the donation this week.

Mr Gibson said the appeal ran at a state-wide level and the Greater Shepparton Blue Ribbon Foundation branch nominated GV Health as the recipient of the funds.

GV Health clinical operations executive director Donna Sherringham said the funds enabled the health service to continue to provide quality services to the community.

“We are really lucky to have this partnership with our local Blue Ribbon branch,” she said.

Ms Johnson said the local branch was an incredibly strong one.

She said the partnership between GV Health and the local Blue Ribbon branch had resulted in such projects as dedicating the health care service’s former emergency department to two police who were tragically killed in the Walsh St shootings in Melbourne in 1988.

Constables Steven Tynan and Damian Eyre were killed in the shootings.

“Damien Eyre was a local lad who was schooled and raised in Shepparton,” she said.

Mr Gibson said the Blue Ribbon Foundation’s mantra was “remembering lives by saving others”, hence the strong relationship between the branch and GV Health.

