News

Man hospitalised after single-vehicle collision in Shepparton

By Liz Mellino

A man in his late teens was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Shepparton on Thursday afternoon.

Police and Fire Rescue Victoria crews were called to Wyndham St, near the Balaclava Rd intersection, just before 5.30 pm.

A FRV spokesperson confirmed crews received reports of a car crash at the site.

“Crews arrived to find a single car had crashed into a pole and was leaking fuel on to the road,” they said.

The red Mitsubishi Lancer suffered significant damage to its bonnet during the collision while the pole was uprooted, landing in the middle of the road.

“It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to make the area safe,” the spokesperson said.

Ambulance paramedics were also called to the scene, treating the man in his late teens for injuries.

“He was taken to Goulburn Valley Health in a stable condition with upper body injuries,” a spokesperson confirmed.

The man has since been discharged from hospital.

