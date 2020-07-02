Mooroopna’s Mellisa Silaga strives to welcome multicultural youth to Shepparton

Mooroopna’s Mellisa Silaga knows, more than most, how hard it can be to make a new home.

She’s made several.

Born in New Zealand, she was only 11 when she moved to Samoa, thrust into an entirely new culture of chief systems and honour codes.

Then, at 15, she moved to Mooroopna — where she experienced yet more culture shock, striving to fit in at her predominantly Anglo-Saxon school and told too many times to go back to where she came from.

Today, at last, Mooroopna is home.

And Mellisa is doing all she can to ensure young people of colour and culture feel embraced in the Greater Shepparton community.

“I'm more Australian than Kiwi,” she said.

“Yet many times, I've felt like I'm still not a part of this beautiful country and this community.

“That's why I do what I do. If youth of colour are struggling or feel like they don't belong, I want to believe I can mentor them through that.”

Born in Auckland in 1981 to Samoan parents, Mellisa was the eldest of four siblings.

When she was just 11, she left her family and moved to Samoa.

“I went there on a holiday, and while I was there my parents decided I should stay and help my grandparents, who lived there,” she said.

For the next four years, Mellisa lived with her grandparents in Sale'aula and Tapueleele, villages on the island of Savai'i, Samoa.

Although she was returning to her roots, it was still a culture shock.

“While I was a part of my extended family, I was still different to them,” she said.

“To them I was a Kiwi Samoan, I had a lot more privileges than they had. In that way, I was still a bit of an outcast.

“Going back to my roots, my experiences in Samoa shaped me to understand what it's like to come to a new environment, a new country, learn and find where I belong.

“Everything I do now started there.”

Savai'i was run by Fa'amatai, a chiefly system which is the traditional indigenous form of governance in the Samoan Islands.

“Everything was embedded in the chief system, from the way you dressed to how you walked down the street,” Mellisa said.

“While my parents had raised me in Samoan culture of honour, integrity and values, living it was very different.”

In 1996, Mellisa's health suddenly deteriorated, and she stopped eating.

With Samoan doctors struggling to diagnose her condition, Mellisa's parents decided it was time she returned home.

But that home was no longer New Zealand.

Her family had moved to Australia, living in Sydney before settling in Mooroopna soon after Mellisa joined them.

“My uncle had moved to the Goulburn Valley and told my parents it was the ‘land of milk and honey'. Which, in this case, meant fruit picking,” she said.

Her family has been based here ever since.

It's where she faced her most daunting challenge yet — heading to Mooroopna Secondary College.

“At that time, the school was predominantly Anglo-Saxon,” Mellisa said.

“My sister and I were two of 15 Samoan kids who attended back then.

“For our peers, during lunch time we probably came across as a threat to them, but we just wanted to be in school and enjoy it like the rest of them.

“A lot of times, the attacks we got at school were racial and it wasn't pretty.”

The hours after school were a relief.

After grabbing a bite to eat, they would help their parents pick fruit in the orchards — hours of hard work Mellisa believes shaped her into who she is today.

“Even in their late 60s, my father is still a fruit picker and my mother is in the packing sheds,” she said.

“The orchards of Varapodio and Kaso have kept us active and grounded to this day.”

After high school, Mellisa headed to Brigham Young University in Hawaii where she graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor of Intercultural Communications.

She then spent a year-and-a-half in Anaheim, California, doing missionary work for her church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Hesitant to return to Australia, she was thrown a lifeline when her uncle called, informing her a teaching position in Year 11 English had opened at Pesega College in Samoa.

Applying without hesitation, Mellisa was successful, and taught at the school for the next three years.

“While there, I taught students to have a voice,” she said.

“In Samoan culture, young people are very limited in what they can speak up about, especially to their elders.

“It was amazing to see them become empowered, while still ensuring they stayed true to culture and tradition.”

While there, Mellisa met her husband, Moronae.

In 2008 health issues brought the couple home to Mooroopna with their son, Laurenson.

“When I came back, I was so surprised to see how colourful and accepting the Goulburn Valley had become,” she said.

“This place has come a long way.”

Unable to find a job in teaching straight away, Mellisa eventually became a receptionist at a local factory before working as a receptionist and finance support officer at Goulburn Valley Health.

Seven years later, Mellisa transitioned to Primary Care Connect, where she now works in her dream role as media and communications co-ordinator.

She also embarked on a Master of Business Administration, completing it in 2018.

In her spare time, Mellisa was part of re-establishing Shepparton Rugby Union Club.

“So many boys from my community were itching for their game to be played again,” she said.

“Today, rugby is still played locally and has seen Shepparton be premier winners four out of six years since it was re-established.”

In 2014, tragedy struck when a young Maori boy died in a house fire in Shepparton.

With concerned parents crying out for a program to keep their children positively active and engaged, Mellisa stepped up and developed the Know Your Roots (KYR) program.

“It was originally created to help Pacific Island and Maori young people reconnect with their values and culture to help them transition and embrace a new home in Shepparton,” she said.

“This is done through storytelling, dance, art and music.”

Throughout the past four years, the program has been offered and active in five schools in town.

“We wanted it to be in schools, not just for our community students but for their peers and teachers — it’s an opportunity for them to learn about us and see us for who we are from within,” Mellisa said.

“Our kids are taller, broader and look tougher than others. And yet, they're gentle giants with the biggest hearts, not to mention talented.

“But they often feel like they can't show that when they're in their school uniform.”

The program finale is showcased at Pasifika Festival, an annual event where students share what they have learnt through the KYR program with the Goulburn Valley community.

As the program has grown throughout the years, the need for participating students to have more space spurred the search for a new venue to practise culture, be and feel safe.

And so the Point of Difference (POD) Studio was founded.

“It is a space for the community. It opens when the community wants it and needs it,” Mellisa said.

“This is also a space where they feel validated and they belong, which is so crucial.

“With KYR and the POD Studio, we hope to be the point of difference in creating change that our young people and our people of colour need in the Goulburn Valley, together.”