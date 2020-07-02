Shepparton’s Betul Tuna is working towards bright futures for multicultural youth

Shepparton's Betul Tuna was 12 years old when she heard words that changed her life forever.

Raised in a Turkish family, Betul had become the target of bullying in the classroom and on the school grounds.

Fellow students would make fun of her name, or whisper ‘gobble gobble’, ‘turkey’ and ‘greaseball’ from their desks.

At that age, Betul felt the only way to regain control was to fight, including when she became caught up in clashes between school ethnic groups.

But one day, her Grade 6 teacher Ian Houlihan took her out of class and said words she will never forget.

“He said, ‘Your name isn’t going to change. Your identity isn’t going to change. What are you going to do about it?' " she said.

“In that moment, he gave me ownership of the situation. I finally knew I had control, and no longer had to react to situations with my fist but rather with my voice.”

More than 20 years later, Betul has become a passionate voice for migrant and refugee families in the Greater Shepparton community.

Betul was born in 1985 in Shepparton to Turkish parents who had migrated to Australia in 1970.

She attended Wilmot Road, Bourchier Street and Gowrie Street primary schools before heading to Wanganui Park Secondary College.

They are years she still looks back on as some of the best of her life.

“I loved high school. I had such a nurturing, positive experience there,” she said.

“I had a lot of guidance from staff on how to stand up for issues and injustice. And I was surrounded by open-minded people.

“We look back on the fights in primary school and all laugh about it, because we are all friends now.”

After high school, Betul headed to Turkey where she lived for the next three years, working and travelling before meeting her now ex-husband and having their first child.

“My parents definitely opposed the marriage due to my age — but I thought I knew everything back then, so I went for it,” she said.

Returning to Shepparton, Betul was expecting their second child when she decided to start wearing a headscarf.

“I wasn't visibly Muslim when I was in primary and high school,” she said.

“But 14 years ago, I woke up one day and decided I'd wear the headscarf. There was no massive turning point, I just wanted to.

“My mother gave me a pep talk, and told me how significant the headscarf was, it wasn't just a toy to take on and off when I wished.

“As usual, I was determined to prove my mum wrong, so I've worn it ever since.”

But as soon as Betul donned the hijab, her life changed. People began to stare at her and look her up and down. Or they'd avoid eye contact with her completely.

“If I made a mistake in traffic, the response would be different. Even if I didn't make a mistake, I'd still get a response,” Betul said.

“I knew my mum's experiences, I knew others’ experiences. But being faced with it myself was a whole different slap in the face.

“It's exhausting.”

But Betul knows she will never stop wearing the hijab, unless she decides to take it off for good.

“Yes, it's just a piece of cloth; and yeah, I could take it off and just blend in with everyone else again,” she said.

“But what if I was a woman of colour? What would I do, scrape my skin off as well?

“This is what keeps me motivated to continue everything I stand for.”

After five years in Shepparton, Betul and her then-husband returned to Turkey to give their children Rojhat, Azat and Fatma some exposure to Turkish culture.

They stayed for two years before returning to Shepparton.

A year later, Betul and her husband divorced, and she has since been the sole carer for her children, who are now teenagers.

“They're pretty amazing kids,” Betul said.

“They've been put in situations of change, moving from one country to another, one state to another or to different schools. But they've always shown strength and resilience.”

In the years since, Betul has also chased her dreams of empowering Shepparton's migrant and refugee communities.

After completing a Diploma of Community Services at TAFE, she secured a position at the Ethnic Council of Shepparton as a social cohesion officer for education. And most recently, she has taken on the role of family violence prevention project officer at the Ethnic Council.

She is currently two years into a 10-year state government-funded project aiming to prevent family violence in migrant and refugee communities.

While Betul said the program had received significant resistance and backlash, she said it was all worth it if lives were saved.

“It's about understanding and identifying the barriers and challenges faced by our communities, but also the strengths,” she said.

“We need to bring all these to the table to come up with preventative strategies to address the drivers. For example, one of the drivers is gender inequity.

“So on our social media this year, we've focused on family violence and gender equity and promoting positive role models in our local community.

“We know by empowering women of colour and women of migrant communities, we're preventing them being exposed to family violence.”

Working with the Ethnic Council has been a dream come true for Betul.

She has spearheaded a number of initiatives, including the Hijack'd food van, which travelled to regional communities engaging people in conversations about multiculturalism while sharing home-cooked Turkish treats.

And in her spare time, she is the co-founder of Point of Difference (POD) Studio — a safe, empowering space for local people of colour and culture, especially the youth.

It's the space she always dreamed of as a young girl, growing up in a community that struggled to accept her.

“What would life have been like if I had a space like this growing up? Where would I be today?" Betul said.

“Our Point of Difference is a safe space to explore oneself, discover who you are, find what you want to do and where you want to be.

“These types of spaces exist in Melbourne, so I always thought I'd move there so my kids could have what I didn't have.

“But then I thought, there's going to be a Betul 20 years later who's going to miss out on this as well.

“So now, at last, we have this space, with passion and the right people around me. Here we are, and we are not going anywhere.”