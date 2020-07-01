News

First fish and it’s a monster

By John Lewis

Brad and Dani Armstrong started their lure-making business Pirate Spinnerbaits last year.

1 of 3

Dani Armstrong with her first ever catch - a whopping 108.5cm Murray cod caught while fishing the freezing cold waters of Copeton Dam in NSW.

2 of 3

Shepparton's Brad and Dani Armstrong have always loved fishing and even started their own lure-making business. Now Dani is as hooked on the sport as Brad after catching her first fish - a monster Murray cod. More on Page 2.

3 of 3

When Shepparton's Brad Armstrong took his wife Dani fishing, they were on a mission to land Dani's first ever catch.

Dani had followed her fishing-mad husband on big angling trips for years but she'd never caught a thing — until a week ago.

Then, right at the end of a freezing cold week at Copeton Dam in NSW, she finally broke the hoodoo and caught her first fish — a monster 108.5 cm Murray cod.

“I'd been through the whole week, getting up in the freezing cold and spending all day on the water. Cast and wind, cast and wind — all day,” Dani said.

“It was about 4 pm on the last day of the trip when I felt a gentle tug on my rod.

“Then I felt two tugs, and I started reeling it in. Then the line got jammed and I thought, ‘Oh no, I'm snagged’ — but I kept going and landed it. It was a really beautiful fish,” Dani said.

Brad agreed, and after a photo and video for Instagram the mighty monster was returned gently to the deep.

Dani Armstrong holds her first ever catch - a whopping 108.5cm Murray cod, caught while fishing the freezing waters of Copeton Dam, in NSW.

Youth justice worker Brad said the cod was caught on a Jackall Gantarel Swimbait lure.

Now Dani is hooked on the sport just as surely as her first fish was hooked on her line.

“I just want to get warm and do it again,” she said.

Last year, Brad and Dani set up Pirate Spinnerbaits, their own Shepparton-based native fish lure-making business.

Read more about their venture on Kev Tyler's fishing page in tomorrow's News.

Latest articles

News

Lack of footpath worries Kialla residents

Kialla residents have raised safety concerns over the lack of a footpath connecting homes to the nearby Riverside Plaza shopping centre. Residents believe young families with children as well as elderly people and schoolchildren using Buckworth St...

John Lewis
News

First fish and it’s a monster

Read more about their venture on Kev Tyler’s fishing page in tomorrow’s News

John Lewis
News

Money flies around to upgrade Shepparton Aerodrome

Greater Shepparton City Council and the Federal Government will inject nearly $1 million into upgrading Shepparton Aerodrome. Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum made the announcement on Wednesday which will see the government splash...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

News

Violent culture emerging from Greater Shepparton Secondary College

Parents say a culture of violence and bullying is emerging at Greater Shepparton Secondary College in the wake of the merger of four secondary schools.

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton rubbish truck driver ‘traumatised’ following road rage incident

A Shepparton rubbish truck driver has been forced to take time off work following a violent road rage incident in town last week. Phil Jun was collecting rubbish last Tuesday morning in Percival St, Shepparton, about 9 am when he was...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton fruit pickers sentenced following death of Umit Bolat

Two Shepparton fruit pickers have been sentenced to jail following the death of Tatura man Umit Bolat in 2018.

Shepparton News