Staff at Shepparton’s TJM 4x4 devastated after ram-raid

Staff at Shepparton's TJM 4x4 have been left with a hefty clean-up bill after a vehicle ram-raided the store in the middle of the night.

Head of sales Travis Carter said the Melbourne Rd store was targeted just after midnight on Tuesday morning, with CCTV footage showing two men pulling up out the front of the business in a white tray-back ute.

“They've rammed the front door with the tray and reversed straight through the front door,” Mr Carter said.

“They then ran in and did a bit of a smash and grab — they were in and out fairly quickly.”

CCTV footage shows the men grabbing some stock from inside the store before quickly fleeing the scene.

While the staff are still working to determine a dollar value of the items taken, Mr Carter said they believed some winches, driving lights and a fridge were among the items stolen.

The store's front doors were destroyed in the ram-raid.

“It's definitely disappointing especially being on such a main road you think you're fairly safe,” he said.

“With everything going on with COVID-19 and being a small business it's hard enough as it is then something like this happens — it's not great.”

Mr Carter said the store's security guard was notified of the incident when it occurred, attending the business in the early hours of the morning and calling police.

Shepparton police confirmed they were investigating the incident.

Despite the setback, TJM 4x4 was open for business as usual on Tuesday, with staff determined not to let the ram-raid affect regular trading.

“People need to be looking out for small businesses not breaking into them,” Mr Carter said.

“It's just timing really, we’re trying to find our feet at the moment and everything has been heading in the right direction but then you get little hiccups like this which isn’t nice.”