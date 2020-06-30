Kyabram’s Callum Gleeson takes final bow on The Voice

Callum Gleeson's journey on The Voice has been cut short.

After impressing Delta Goodrem in the blind auditions, the Kyabram superstar was eliminated from the reality television competition during Monday night's episode.

Going up against fellow Team Delta artist and the youngest ever The Voice contestant Emmagen Rain, the pair were put through their paces in a coaching session with the former Neighbours star.

Ms Goodrem announced they would battle it out to one of Mr Gleeson's all-time favourite songs, Footloose by Kenny Loggins.

In the glitzy, sparkly performance Mr Gleeson cut loose, bringing his high energy moves to the television stage and once again getting all the coaches out of their chairs dancing.

Boy George said the performance put the biggest smile on his face of the season while Kelly Rowland said Mr Gleeson was holding back.

Then it came time for Ms Goodrem to decide which singer would move through to the next round.

“It's a really hard decision because in getting to know both of you, I believe both of you are born performers and you both make me feel so much love when you're up there on stage by just performing, so thank you,” Ms Goodrem said.

“What it is going to come down to right this moment is about who I think needs to have the most amount of growth and who I want to work hard with and be able to be a sponge in the next part.”

Unfortunately for Mr Gleeson and his local fanbase, it was Miss Rain who won a spot in the playoffs.

After thanking Ms Goodrem, the 12-year-old turned to Mr Gleeson and said, "Callum you are amazing and I'm so glad I got to spend this round with you".

With his time coming to an end, Mr Gleeson thanked the crowd and the coaches.

“I've had a ball,” Mr Gleeson said.

“Blinds for me were fantastic, a lot of fun.

“To teach the coaches the Locomotion was just a brilliant experience.”

More entertainment news

Live music once again on the menu

Entries called for Tatura youth short film competition

New arty mooovers join the herd