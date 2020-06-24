News

Victoria Police rolls out new state-of-the-art aircraft

By Liz Mellino

One of the new seven tonne Leonardo AW139 helicopters introduced to the Victoria Police Air Wing.

Shepparton police will now have extra assistance from the skies following the rollout of the first of four state-of-the-art aircraft to join the Victoria Police Air Wing.

The seven tonne Leonardo AW139 helicopter was introduced to the fleet at the Essendon Fields base on Tuesday and will soon be followed by two more helicopters and a fixed-wing plane to provide tactical support to local police from above.

The helicopters, provided by StarFlight Victoria, have advanced infrared camera and mapping systems as well as improved object detection software to assist with marine and land-based searches.

Air Wing Inspector Craig Shepherd said the helicopters offered greater power and longer endurance than the previous fleet and could also seat three times as many people.

“We’re a support service for all other responding units across Victoria Police,” he said.

“Having the extra capability and technology in our helicopters means we can deliver more police officers to jobs and provide greater support to ground units.

“It enables us to strengthen our community response as incidents are unfolding and provide increased surveillance where required.”

Inside the new seven tonne Leonardo AW139 helicopter.

The Victoria Police Airwing responds to more than 5000 jobs a year, including callouts for search and rescue, crime prevention and detection, surveillance, and rapid deployment of specialist units including the Dog Squad and Water Police.

The unit also assists across geographic areas that cannot be easily navigated on foot due to difficult terrain.

The fixed-wing Beechcraft Super King Air 350ER, acquired from Skytraders, will be the first plane to be used by Victoria Police for over 20 years.

While the plane offers the same camera and mapping equipment as the helicopters, it has the added advantage of being able to remain airborne for more than 10 hours.

“This will greatly support our response to rural and regional areas that require assistance from the Air Wing,” Insp Shepherd said.

