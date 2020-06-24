Notre Dame’s MCP program transforms disengaged students’ futures

The team at Notre Dame College's McAuley Champagnat Programme believes in second chances.

And third and fourth and fifth.

Because they want to show students they will never give up on them. Even when it feels like the rest of the world has.

The program, which has been running for almost 13 years, is designed to meet the educational needs of disengaged students from across the region.

Using a holistic approach, the program aims to empower youth, transforming their lives from hopelessness to futures full of potential.

Since it launched in 2007, MCP has seen more than 300 students walk through its doors.

When students arrived, program director Peter O’Brien said they often had low self-esteem, limited literacy and numeracy skills and were hesitant to connect with staff.

“The question we try to ask is, ‘What's happened in this child's life for them to behave in this way?’ rather than just being reactionary to the situation,” he said.

Often coming from traumatic backgrounds, MCP’s students can have complex needs including learning difficulties, multiple behavioural problems or severe anxiety issues.

Many are victims of crime, abuse or neglect, or are in out-of-home care or under the auspice of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Students also often live in poverty, while some are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

These layered barriers to education can make it difficult for students to attend mainstream schools, as many schools don’t have the resources and staff to meet the needs of many of these students, with some requiring extensive one-to-one support.

This is where MCP comes in.

The school currently has three classes, with each class made up of a teacher, wellbeing support worker and 12 students, ranging in age from Year 7 upwards.

Each day starts with breakfast at the school café, which gives teachers and support workers a chance to interact with students and gauge how they are doing.

Students then head to literacy and numeracy classes, with morning tea in between, before lunch and recess.

The day wraps up with elective time, which can include sports and recreation, arts and crafts and woodwork — with some electives run by community volunteers.

The school is always on the hunt for more volunteers, particularly to help students with reading.

“We are finding a lot of our students have significant gaps in this area of their learning, which puts them in a precarious position for academic success in the future,” Mr O’Brien said.

Student welfare worker Carolyne Wright said building relationships was the program's primary focus when students arrived at MCP.

“They can find it very hard to trust and it takes a long time to build that up,” she said.

“We also work to build relationships with the parent or the carer.

“I have parents who email if their child hasn't slept properly or things have happened at home over the weekend.

“This way, we're already pre-empting what's going on with that young person before they get here, and we’re all on the same page.”

Mr O’Brien said many students not only built self-esteem over their time at the school, but also an impressive level of self-awareness.

Such as a student who came to MCP from outside Shepparton four weeks ago.

“We knew this was the best place for him, but he did not want to be here. But we persevered and urged him to keep coming in,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Now he's at the point where he's made some friends and, recently, has barely missed a day.

“But yesterday, this young guy had a bad afternoon. He went home and said to his mum, ‘I was grumpy at a teacher. I think I need a day at home, because I'm tired. And I don't want to do that again'.

“A month ago, he was just closed off, not talking. Now, he's opening up and self-reflecting.”

This young student’s goal is to eventually return to his former school.

But Mr O’Brien said transitions back to “mainstream” schooling from MCP had to be handled carefully.

“We currently have a student we think is ready to start discussing moving back to a mainstream school,” he said.

“But we don't want to set anyone up for failure. So we will have a talk with the school, her mum, social worker and teachers about where she's at.

“This kid has become so aware of herself, has matured, has developed strategies in line with support from here to be able to cope with mainstream school.

“Having said that, she will still need significant support. So we can't just drop her in.”

For the team at MCP, each day is dramatically different to the next.

Some are exhausting, even heartbreaking.

Others have staff crying for a different reason — pure pride and joy.

Like MCP's presentation, True Colours, held on the final day of school.

Staff help students dress up for the night.

“For some, it’s the first time they’ve ever dressed up nicely,” Notre Dame principal John Cortese said.

Grandparents and parents come and watch as each and every student is called up on stage and recognised for their individual achievements.

Some students and family members are also invited to speak about the benefits of MCP in their own lives.

That’s when the waterworks start.

“It's very emotional,” Ms Wright said.

“For me, I take a lot of pride in the fact the students just get up on that stage. It's huge.

“And it’s there that you see the joy in all the families. Many of them never expected their kids to get this far in their schooling.”

Mr O’Brien said staff had worked to break down stigma around MCP throughout the years.

“Some students can feel like they’re being punished by being sent here,” he said.

“And it takes a while for families to realise this is actually a legitimate alternative educational setting. We take education very seriously here.

“If mainstream school isn't, for whatever reason, meeting the needs of a student, this is a good place for them to develop and get ahead.”

After leaving MCP, some students return to school and may eventually continue to university.

Others move onto TAFE or a stable job.

But MCP staff said the program’s greatest achievement was restoring confidence, trust and hope for the future in each student.

“They're so used to people giving up on them,” Mr O’Brien said.

“So when they do trip up, they think, ‘Oh well, that's it'.

“But here, they learn to get back up, dust themselves off and move forward.

“And we’re there by their side, cheering them on the whole way.”