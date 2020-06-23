Information sought following $3000 theft in Shepparton

Shepparton police are hoping to identify an unknown male following the theft of around $3000 worth of items from a shed in Shepparton.

Police confirmed the shed, located at the rear of a vacant property in Hicken Cres, housed the belongings of a victim who had lost his house in a fire.

Police allege in the early hours of Wednesday, June 3, the unknown male forced entry into the shed and stole a number of items.

The unknown male was riding a bicycle with a motorbike size wheel on the rear.

"The person has gone back about four times and collected a whole heap of items, quite a lot of bikes and household goods," First Constable Nathan Berryman said.

"About $3000 worth of items were taken ... we haven't been able to identify the person or recover the goods."

Const Berryman said the male arrived at the property on a distinctive push bike with what appeared to be a motorbike sized back wheel.

"Hopefully someone can identify him from the CCTV images," he said.

"We believe he is a male in his 20's, possible Caucasian and we believe he lives around the Hicken Crescent area."

Police are urging anyone who can identify the male to contact First Constable Berryman at the Shepparton Police Station on 58 205 777 or via email at [email protected]

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au