News

Greater Shepparton Secondary College Year 12 student grapples with whether to pursue arts

By Madi Chwasta

Questions about doing Bachelor of Arts: Greater Shepparton Secondary College Year 12 student Jess Eldred is not sure what she wants to do in the wake of the announced price hike in university fees.

1 of 2

Questions about doing Bachelor of Arts: Greater Shepparton Secondary College Year 12 student Jess Eldred is not sure what she wants to do in the wake of the announced price hike in university fees.

2 of 2

Greater Shepparton Secondary College Year 12 student Jess Eldred thought she had finally made a decision on her future.

She had settled on a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Psychology, most likely at Deakin University.

But the proposed huge increase in fees for arts courses have thrown her plans into disarray.

“The arts degree was supposed to be something to keep my options open,” she said.

“This change has made it really difficult.”

And it's not the first change she's had to make this this year.

Jess - who also has an interest in the performing arts - was planning on taking a gap year after graduation to work and travel, but enduring coronavirus travel restrictions have put these plans on hold.

And the period of home learning and associated uncertainty around Year 12 exams has added to all the stress.

“Having so much uncertainty about how we were originally going to do the exams makes it really hard to re-adjust your focus and be ready to do the best you can,” she said.

She thinks she wants to be a psychologist or a psychology teacher, and while psychology and teaching subjects will be cheaper under the new plan, other humanities subjects will cost more than double the original amount.

Jess conceded she would probably accept the high price of doing arts in the end, but was frustrated that it would be yet another thing she would have to grapple with.

“It's just another factor I have to think about,” she said.

Shepparton arts graduate Laura Sizer passionately defends the value of her degree on Page 11.

Latest articles

Rugby

Ground not to blame for injuries: Annesley

NRL’s head of football Graham Annesley says the surface at Campbelltown Stadium cannot be blamed for a raft of injuries over the weekend.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Panthers unfazed by NRL ground switch

Penrith’s home game against South Sydney has been moved to Kogarah following concerns about overuse of Campbelltown Sports Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Titans’ Tonumaipea faces injury time out

Young Tonumaipea’s NRL return with Gold Coast has been delayed by a knee injury, while several teammates will have to prove their fitness to face the Broncos.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Shepparton police seize $600,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco

Shepparton police have seized more than $600,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco following a number of search warrants executed around town.

Shepparton News
News

RSPCA investigating Shepparton animal cruelty allegations

Disturbing allegations have emerged of animals being harmed by an unknown person in Shepparton.

Liz Mellino
News

After losing both brothers to suicide, Tom Crawford is raising awareness of mental health

Tom Crawford isn’t ‘one of the boys’ for a painfully simple reason. He is the only boy left. The only boy because his two brothers – all part of Tatura’s three amigos – died by suicide.

Charmayne Allison