Greater Shepparton Secondary College Year 12 student grapples with whether to pursue arts

Greater Shepparton Secondary College Year 12 student Jess Eldred thought she had finally made a decision on her future.

She had settled on a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Psychology, most likely at Deakin University.

But the proposed huge increase in fees for arts courses have thrown her plans into disarray.

“The arts degree was supposed to be something to keep my options open,” she said.

“This change has made it really difficult.”

And it's not the first change she's had to make this this year.

Jess - who also has an interest in the performing arts - was planning on taking a gap year after graduation to work and travel, but enduring coronavirus travel restrictions have put these plans on hold.

And the period of home learning and associated uncertainty around Year 12 exams has added to all the stress.

“Having so much uncertainty about how we were originally going to do the exams makes it really hard to re-adjust your focus and be ready to do the best you can,” she said.

She thinks she wants to be a psychologist or a psychology teacher, and while psychology and teaching subjects will be cheaper under the new plan, other humanities subjects will cost more than double the original amount.

Jess conceded she would probably accept the high price of doing arts in the end, but was frustrated that it would be yet another thing she would have to grapple with.

“It's just another factor I have to think about,” she said.

