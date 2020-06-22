GV Health receives protective equipment

A unique initiative using a 3D printer will result in more comfort for healthcare professionals wearing personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goulburn Valley Grammar School created ear saver straps and donated more than 2000 to Goulburn Valley Health this week.

GVGS's head of information systems Trevor Pye said the school was initially approached by a local medical professional who inquired about producing face shields.

He said while researching the various face shield designs available, GVGS's acting library co-ordinator Christine Dunham identified the ear savers as another potentially useful item and suggested printing some.

The device was designed to eliminate the ear fatigue issues associated with continuously wearing common surgical face masks with ear loops.

“With 3D printing being used in a lot of industries now, GVGS has invested in this technology to provide students with an opportunity to become familiar with the concepts and processes involved, Mr Pye said.

“The opportunity to work with GV Health has been really exciting, showing students a practical application of the technology with the added bonus of community service.”

GV Health's clinical operations executive director Donna Sherringham said the initiative had proven to be a great success with the medical staff able to adjust the face masks to fit their faces properly, ensuring full protection from any infection.

“The ear saver straps are a very popular item not only at GV Health, but other health services around the country as they are extremely comfortable for staff who have to wear face masks for long periods of time,” she said.

“We are so thrilled that one of our local schools was able to undertake such a great initiative and we sincerely thank Goulburn Valley Grammar School for its ongoing support in supplying the straps to GV Health.”