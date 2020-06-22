Shepparton businesses devastated with new COVID-19 restrictions

Shepparton businesses have suffered a huge blow following the extension of restrictions, announced on Saturday, aimed at preventing a second wave of COVID-19.

It comes after local pubs, cafes and restaurants have endured around three months of financial hardship as they navigated their way through the challenging COVID-19 landscape.

The latest announcement has put a halt to the easing of restrictions, which were set to allow up to 50 seated patrons inside venues at any one time.

This number will now instead stay at a maximum of 20 people until at least July 12.

“We were all excited and looking forward to the restrictions going up to 50 people, but suddenly it's all been extended again until July... it's devastating,” Aussie Hotel function events manager Ian Young said.

“We had a number of functions coming up, a wake, 21st, engagements - now they can only do 20 people per room or function area, so they're really upset about it.

“We had one engagement booked in and they were heartbroken, they had to cancel it and will have to move it to another date.”

Like The Aussie Hotel many Shepparton businesses have found a way to continue operating despite the restrictions offering take-away services and dinner sitting times to ensure they comply with the limits enforced.

Despite this Mr Young said it was disappointing business owners doing the right thing would be the ones to suffer from Saturday's announcement.

“Other people are not doing things the right way yet we are all suffering - we tried our best to follow all the restrictions and policies in place and now they have been extended,” he said.

“If everyone followed the rules and regulations and did the right thing we all hopefully will be going back to normal.”

Victoria cancelled its plans to ease restrictions after the state recorded more double-digit rises in cases during the weekend.

A total of 25 new cases were recorded on Friday and a further 19 on Saturday.

Sunday’s total was not available when The News went to print.

Fortunately the announcement did not put a stop to the Shepparton RSL's plans to reopen its doors today for the first time in months, however, general manager Grant Tarrant said the latest news came as a blow to staff and members.

The Shepparton RSL will reopen its doors today for the first time in months.

“We're disappointed, however, the disappointment has been lasting for three months - the health and safety of everyone is paramount, that's number one,” Mr Tarrant said.

“Financially it's not great ... until we have all the facilities back up and running and some type of normality we have got to bat up everyday and do what we do, however, to have people back in today for a few beers and a nice meal in the bistro will be great.”

Victoria Tourism Industry Council chief executive Felicia Mariani expressed "deep disappointment" over the weekend's announcement, saying the progress they were hoping for in the coming weeks had been "suddenly dashed".

“Our hospitality and attractions sectors remain in a difficult operating environment ... the major area of concern for the industry is that the current restrictions make their business models unviable,” Ms Mariani said.

“These decisions will have a devastating effect on businesses that were already on the edge after three months of hibernation.”

Other businesses that were set to open today, including gyms, cinemas, theatres and TABs, will still be able to do so with a maximum of 20 people in any one space.

The weekend's announcement also saw the number of visitors people can have in their homes reduced to five, while groups outside of the home were reduced to a maximum of 10 people.

The State of Emergency has also been extended for another four weeks to help stop the spread.

Sherbourne Terrace manager Matthew Zurcas said while they too felt the blow of the announcement, they hoped that by following the restrictions their business could return to normal in the coming months.

“We will keep doing what they say and hopefully they will change something in a few weeks,” Ms Zurcas said.

“Fortunately it hasn't been too bad for us, but for the little businesses who haven't got the room to move people around I really feel sorry for them.”