Jenny finishes as a preschool teacher after 48 years

By Morgan Dyer

Thanks, Heaps: After nearly five decades, Jenny Heaps is retiring.

After more than 48 years, Katandra West resident Jenny Heaps will finally leave preschool.

Having been a kindergarten teacher for nearly five decades, Ms Heaps has nurtured and educated more children then she can even remember.

Next month Ms Heaps will retire from her passion just a few doors down from where she began school herself at Katandra West Primary School in 1956.

“It's lovely to be able to retire just a few doors down from where I actually attended school myself,” Ms Heaps said.

Ms Heaps has spent the last 14 years at Katandra West Children's Centre, but her face may seem familiar to many people, as she has worked at Shepparton’s St Brendan’s Primary School, Zeerust Primary School, Goorambat, Tungamah and Violet Town - just to name a few.

She has even taught two generations of the same family during her time as a teacher.

Ms Heaps said watching children grow was what had kept her going for nearly 50 years.

“The interaction with children and working together with parents to develop their children's knowledge,” Ms Heaps said.

“It's great to see them transition and get ready for school.

“I love early childhood teaching,” she said.

However, Ms Heaps’ work goes beyond teaching three to five-year-olds as she has marked her place in the lives of children for years to come, having taught graduating educators.

“I worked in the education department at The University of Melbourne assessing early childhood bachelor students while they were doing their practice rounds for two years,” Ms Heaps said.

“I have been part of the Early Childhood Professional Development conference committee for twelve years.

“And I have also been an Australian Education Union sector councillor for 20 years representing early childhood teachers and educators in the Shepparton area,” she said

Ms Heaps could also be considered a pioneer of the Katandra West Children's Centre as she has been integral to the development of the school for the past 14 years.

She has enriched children's lives by installing vegetable gardens, upgrading the centre's building and expanding the sandpit.

“We also developed a digging patch and a new garden with a border of logs and rocks,” Ms Heaps said.

“The centre has a new sign and the new logo was designed by my daughter,” she said.

Ms Heaps also developed a bush kinder program for the school.

With no longer having to chase children around all day, Ms Heaps will spend her extra time and energy with her family, in her garden, crocheting and patch-working.

“I know I will miss it”.

