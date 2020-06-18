News

Wanganui principal Ken Murray retiring at end of term three

By Madi Chwasta

Greater Shepparton Secondary College Wanganui Campus principal Ken Murray has announced his retirement after nearly four decades at the school.

In a statement to the school community, Mr Murray said he would retire at the end of term three, and would take long service leave for term four.

“I am making this announcement now so as much time as possible is available to appoint my successor and to ensure a smooth transition,” he said.

He spoke in favour of the Shepparton Education Plan, and said he looked forward to sharing memories with students, teachers and parents in the coming months.

Mr Murray started at Wanganui Park Secondary College in 1983 as a P.E. teacher.

He was promoted to "leading teacher" in 2000, and then assistant principal shortly after.

Mr Murray was appointed principal of the college in 2011, and his title changed to Wanganui Campus principal when Greater Shepparton Secondary College was established earlier this year.

Executive principal Genevieve Simson thanked Mr Murray for his work on behalf of the college's executive leadership team.

“I express our gratitude to Ken for his many years of hard work, support of our staff and colleagues and dedication to the young people of our region.”

