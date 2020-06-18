Police urging drivers to take care this winter season

Local police are urging drivers to take care and be safe on rural roads this winter.

The reminder comes following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, which has seen an influx of traffic on local roads, particularly on weekends.

With more vehicles on our roads and a deterioration in the driving conditions due to winter weather, Eastern Region Division 3 Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant David Gillespie said it was now more important than ever to take care on the road.

“People need to adjust their driving to the conditions, if the weather is poor, with low light, and slippery roads then slow down,” he said.

“Ensure that you drive with your lights on during the winter months, inspect your tyres and lights to ensure your car is roadworthy and if in doubt ask a mechanic to conduct a safety check on your car.”

The reminder comes as 104 people have lost their lives on Victorian roads so far this year.

While this is a decrease of 40 from the same time last year, Sen Sgt Gillespie said the statistics were still extremely concerning.

Motorists are being reminded to turn on their headlights when driving in the wet.

Between March and June last year the Transport Accident Commission recorded a total of 34 claims that involved hospitalisation in the Greater Shepparton region, including four cyclists, 20 drivers and six passengers.

Sen Sgt Gillespie said animals were also a big issue on rural roads during winter, with the shorter days meaning people were often driving with limited vision in the early mornings and evenings.

He reminded drivers that animals, particularly kangaroos, could jump on to the road at any time, posing a huge danger to vehicles and their passengers.

Roadsafe Goulburn Valley chair Des Callaghan said motorists often became "complacent" when driving in winter conditions, particularly those visiting from other parts of the state.

He said local drivers all had a role to play in reducing road trauma, including turning on headlights when visibility was poor, taking regular stops to avoid fatigue, putting away mobile phones when behind the wheel and being cautious of other road users.

Roadsafe Goulburn Valley chair Des Callaghan.

“The Highway Patrol need a break, they would see some horrific things,” he said.

“The community must play a big role in road policing — if they see any dangerous behaviour report it to police and Crime Stoppers.

“Road rage is also very rife and drivers should try to not react to it when it occurs ... the community need to play a very big role.”