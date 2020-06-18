Chrissie Grant is one of the very few Jews in Shepparton

When COVID-19 put an abrupt end to mass gatherings, Shepparton's religious circles experienced a dramatic upheaval.

Many daily and weekly faith rituals were suddenly moved from the church, mosque, temple and hall to the home.

In this series, News reporters Charmayne Allison and Madi Chwasta speak to locals about faith during a pandemic. And why it is more important to them now than ever.

Now that some COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted, Shepparton’s worshippers are allowed to gather for small religious services.

But Chrissie Grant continues to pray alone.

She has no choice.

There’s no synagogue in Shepparton, and the closest is two hours away in Melbourne.

Because of this, there aren’t many Jews living in Shepparton (she only knows of three other Jewish families in the region, and she’s not sure whether they’re still practising).

So when the pandemic hit, it meant Mrs Grant knew how to practise her faith while isolated.

Doing it all on her own hasn't been easy.

“Because I live so far from a Jewish community, there are some practices that are inaccessible to me,” she said.

“For example, if you keep kosher, you need to be near a kosher butcher.

“Daily prayers should be said in a minyan — which requires ten males who have been bar mitzvah-ed to congregate to pray.

“And on Shabbat (the Jewish day of rest), Orthodox Jews can only carry things in their eruv (neighbourhood).”

Despite this, she does the best she can each day.

She prays daily in Hebrew, and has placed a mezuzah at her doorway, a rolled up scroll printed with an important Jewish prayer.

She bakes a Jewish braided bread called challah, and every Friday from sunset, she ushers in Shabbat by lighting candles and filling her kiddush cup to the brim with wine or grape juice.

“When we pray during these special times, we are encouraged to think of what we need but to pray for someone else who needs the same thing,” she said.

Candles lit on Friday evening: Chrissie Ryan lights these candles for Shabbat.

For someone so invested in her tradition, one may wonder why she didn’t choose to live closer to a Jewish community.

But Mrs Grant had already settled in Shepparton when she decided to follow the faith.

Yet it wasn’t a decision made out of nowhere.

Her mother was Jewish, and despite the faith being traditionally passed down through the mother, Mrs Grant was raised as a Catholic.

“I knew Catholicism didn't feel right to me,” she said.

“So I turned away from religion altogether as an adolescent.

“I always wanted to know more about Judaism, but it just didn't feel accessible.”

This curiosity didn't raise its head until years later, after she had moved from her home town of Ottawa, Canada, to Melbourne nearly a decade ago, and then to Shepparton in 2014.

“I was flipping through the TV channels and came across a documentary called Outback Rabbis,” she said.

“In the documentary, a Rabbi and his family travel through Australia looking for Jews living in rural and remote areas who don’t have access to a Jewish community.

Introducing her family to family traditions: Chrissie Ryan and her children Douglas and Archer.

“I was very intrigued and started following their page, ‘Chabad of RARA’, on Facebook.”

“I got in touch and they came to visit me in Shepparton.”

That was two years ago, and the visit changed her life.

She adopted a Jewish name — Hadassah Rivkah — and with the help of Chabad of RARA began connecting with her family's culture.

The organisation helps Jews living in regional and rural Australia continue their practice, and has in particular supported Mrs Grant in accessing items that help her fulfil the mitzvahs (commandments) during religious holidays.

Mrs Grant has also found a virtual community through an Australia-wide WhatsApp chat group for Jewish people living in rural and remote areas.

And after practising her faith in isolation for so long, she's been thrilled to see the ways the Jewish community has maintained connections through the pandemic.

“There are many virtual meet-ups, educational materials online, and there were ‘virtual Seder dinners’ for Passover,” she said.

“It’s a lot more online now because everyone’s sort of in the same position I am, having to practise Judaism in isolation.

“So it’s actually been a positive thing for me because there’s so many more people trying to connect online and I was actually able to participate a little more than I would have by myself.”

But she's also building community within her home.

While her husband isn't Jewish, she's involving her children, Archer, 4, and Douglas, 2, in her practice.

Introducing her children to her family's culture: Chrissie Ryan and Douglas, 2, with a Jewish picture book.

“I want my children to have the opportunity to learn about Judaism and explore it, as I didn’t have that chance when I was growing up,” she said.

“My children were a big part of wanting to reconnect with my culture because it is their culture and heritage as well since they are considered Jewish.

“My husband is not Jewish so we celebrate mainstream Australian holidays as well as Jewish holidays, so I hope that they will feel connected to Judaism.”

But it's more than just a connection to her family's culture.

Mrs Grant feels deeply connected to the values of Judaism

And the challenges presented by the pandemic have made her even more confident she's on the right path.

“The basic principle of Judaism is that we’re living in a broken and imperfect world and it’s our job — like every human on earth — to bring goodness to the world,” she said.

“So I think this is actually a really good time to be able to put that into practice, to live without fear and try to help others.

And while Mrs Grant doesn’t have a physical space to go to, she has realised she doesn’t need one.

Because that sacred space is within herself.

“As I have learned more about Judaism, I haven’t felt like I needed to change what I believe or what has always been important to me,” she said.

“By learning more about Judaism, my understanding of the world has been enriched by Jewish wisdom and practices.

“It has felt like coming home.”