Uniting helps refugees find a new home in Shepparton

No two refugee, humanitarian or asylum seeker experiences are identical.

Each story is distinctive. Each has a different history and different ambitions for the future.

But when it comes to what they crave the most, that is the same.

A feeling of safety, stability.

Above all, there's a sense they have found home.

In the past 16 years, Uniting has helped thousands of refugee, humanitarian and asylum seeker clients make that new home in Shepparton.

Uniting Goulburn North East programs manager Sara Noori said she was always struck by clients’ resilience and courage.

“Each time I have had the opportunity to speak with people, I have been amazed by their courage and a sense of wanting to give back to the community,” she said.

Nour Sultan is just one example.

She fled the war in Syria in 2016 with her husband Bakri and their three children, settling in Shepparton with Uniting's help.

“We wanted to open a restaurant to bring Syrian food to Shepparton, but we couldn’t navigate the system,” Nour said.

After sharing their dreams with her case manager, it wasn't long before Uniting enrolled the couple in free food handling courses and referred them to government support schemes.

Finally equipped for the Australian business sector, the pair opened their dream restaurant, Nedal Kebabs.

With all meals made from scratch using local produce, it's no wonder the restaurant has quickly attracted an eager customer base.

“We wouldn't be here today without the support of Uniting and the mainstream community,” Nour said.

“We didn't come to depend on this country but to give back as much as has been given to us.”

This is a philosophy Mohanad Allawi has followed.

Fleeing from Iraq to Australia in 2016, Mohanad is now the proud owner of Ziwa Jewellery in Shepparton.

“My family has been in the business of selling and buying gold for generations,” he said.

“When I moved here with my family, I started to think about opening my own jewellery shop.

“I asked friends and family who were more settled for their advice and collected a lot of information - but I needed to take the first step.”

Eight months ago, he took it.

Although the shop had only just found its feet when COVID-19 struck, Mohanad is hopeful for the future of his business.

Since arriving in Shepparton in 2002, Fatima Al-Qarakchy, a case manager at Uniting's Humanitarian Settlement Program, has done all she can to support people like Nour and Mohanad.

For the past 16 years, she has helped her clients settle in town and achieve their milestone goals.

“When I came here from Iraq, refugees didn't receive as much support as they do now. I promised myself wherever I could help, I would,” she said.

Ms Noori said Uniting's work wouldn't be possible without the support of various partners, including Catholic Care's Communities for Children.

“(We) are proud to be able to support Uniting with kindergarten transition, parenting programs and supported playgroups for newly arrived refugee families here in Greater Shepparton,” program co-ordinator Maryanne Stivactas said.

Greater Shepparton Foundation (GSF) has also worked with Uniting, recently developing a series of videos in seven languages, disseminating crucial COVID-19 messaging.

The foundation has also helped secure $40 000 a year for three years from Ross Trust to support 20 local families from culturally and linguistically diverse communities (CALD) to access free early start kinder.

“Being able to identify needs and respond in timely and authentic ways to assist our CALD communities is very rewarding,” GSF chief executive Cheryl Hammer said.

“We are very excited to continue working with Uniting to identify and overcome barriers facing our CALD communities.”