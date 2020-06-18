After losing both brothers to suicide, Tom Crawford is raising awareness of mental health

Tom Crawford isn’t ‘one of the boys’ for a painfully simple reason.

He is the only boy left.

The only boy because his two brothers – all part of Tatura’s three amigos – died by suicide.

In 2011, Tom’s older brother Andrew was just 23 when he took his life.

In 2014 and then aged 30, Jono followed their brother to the grave – also by his own hand.

Unknown to either brother while they were alive, the baby amigo was already spiralling into a dark and scary place as he struggled to find his place in the world outside the schoolyard.

Today, right now, Australian men are dying by suicide at three times the rate of women.

Suicide is the single biggest killer of men aged 15 to 44.

But for Tom Crawford it isn’t about numbers; it’s much more than just statistics. For Tom this is his reality.

Every day of his life.

A life in which he is not the survivor. Instead, Tom Crawford is the collateral damage.

As is his sister Katherine and their parents Andy and Alison.

Worse, for the rest of his family’s lives, Tom will forever be the brother battling to fill the gaping hole Andrew and Jono left behind.

And is now doing everything in his power to ensure no-one experiences the eternal agony his family has been forced to endure.

Growing up, the Crawfords were close-knit – all six of them.

Free time was spent kicking the footy around; or bush-bashing across the property (Tom’s brothers teaching him to drive as soon as he could see over the steering wheel).

The boys followed each other through Toolamba Primary School and headed to Mooroopna High.

Friendly and fun-loving, they quickly became popular among their peers and cemented themselves in the Tat footy scene.

“Andrew in particular was quite a good sportsman,” Tom recalled.

“He was one of those people who were good at everything. In high school, he won all the sports awards.”

Graduating in 2009, Tom suddenly found himself in a dark and uncertain space, his mental health deteriorating as he struggled to find his way after school.

Following a one-year sports and recreation traineeship at Goulburn Valley Grammar, he began applying for universities, but was rejected for a Bachelor of Sports Management through Victoria University.

On the other hand, the future seemed nothing but bright for Andrew.

Still a fixture at the local footy club, he was well on his way to completing studies to become a surveyor.

He and his long-term partner were also beginning to talk about buying a house and settling down together.

Tom remembers his last conversations with Andrew, in 2011.

“The day before, he seemed quite happy and jovial. He was going out that night but told me, ‘I’m not going to do much, I don’t have much money at the moment’,” Tom said.

“I saw him briefly the next day, and he seemed hungover and a bit down. I just thought he'd had a big night and needed sleep.”

The family headed out for lunch – when they returned home, Andrew had disappeared.

Tom and his family were pitched into the middle of a missing persons case, a whirlwind of police visits, phone calls, flyers and Facebook groups.

But surrounded by the chaos, Tom remained surprisingly upbeat and positive believing “Andrew will be alright. He’s just hiding somewhere”.

Ten days later, the police returned to the Crawford farm.

“I was out with a friend at the time. When we got back to his house, my aunty and uncle were waiting for me there,” Tom said.

“That’s when they told us the police had found Andrew’s body.”

It was 2 pm, February 16, 2011 – the moment Tom’s world fell apart.

For the first time.

“I remember just crying and crying,” Tom said.

“We all stood in the driveway for half an hour and just hugged and cried.”

The Crawfords, their friends and their wider community were rocked by an overwhelming sense of shock.

Andrew seemed the last person on earth who would take his own life.

“It seemed like everything was going for him, there were no warning signs,” Tom said.

But Tom now had plenty of his own – already fraying, his mental health was now hanging by a thread.

Despite regular counselling sessions with his family directly after Andrew’s death, he began scrambling for something else to numb the pain.

And stumbled on alcohol.

“Every Friday and Saturday night, I’d be out, getting smashed,” he said.

“Looking back now, I can see how my family was worried about me.”

The alcohol, mixed with the anger he felt about Andrew’s death, formed a toxic cocktail.

And it took a visit to the Shepparton Police Station to stop him continuing down an almost certain path to destruction.

“A year after Andrew died, I got locked up because of alcohol and anger,” he said.

“Being drunk never helps – and sitting in that jail cell, I was thinking, ‘I hate the world. I don’t like anyone or anything'.

“That was a big turning point for me. I began to think I needed to do something here.”

Tom immediately started working out, eating better and regulating his alcohol consumption.

He continued to see his counsellors, Jenny and Pat O'Connell from Leading From Within in Shepparton, and asked a member of the Tatura Football Club to become his mentor.

The grief was always there, would never go away.

But four long, often painful, years down the track, things were beginning to look up.

At that time, Jono was living in Melbourne.

And whenever a Hawthorn game was on, Tom would travel down to watch it live with Jono, a treasured triple tradition they had insisted on keeping alive after Andrew’s death.

On March 28, Jono’s birthday, they met up to watch the Hawks play Essendon at Etihad Stadium.

Birthdays were always a tough one for the boys – they didn’t like getting older, helplessly watching the age gap widen between them and Andrew.

Surrounding themselves with roaring crowds, sharing a couple of beers and watching a nail-biting game seemed the perfect distraction.

But in the last quarter, Jono disappeared.

“I texted ‘where are you?’ He replied ‘I’m going back to my place, I’ll see you later’,” Tom recalled.

Assuming Jono had just had too much to drink, Tom watched the game until the end.

But when he returned to Jono’s apartment, the door was locked.

His brother wasn’t there.

Tom called a friend for a bed and as he was waiting to be picked up, it was his father who called.

“He said, ‘Are you with Jono’?

“And I said, ‘No, I don’t know where he is’.

“And he said, ‘The police are here. They say he took his life’.”

From there on almost everything was a blur.

Catatonic he collapsed on the street corner where he waited for his friend.

But in that darkest of moments a stranger, a man about his age, stepped into Tom’s life.

“As he walked past, I just started babbling my story to him,” Tom said. “He sat with me, had a cigarette, and just listened.

“To this day, I think about that guy. I never got to see him again. But for about five minutes, I told him my story. And he listened.”

After his friend arrived they headed straight to the police station, desperate to confirm what still seemed too terrible to be true.

But this time, the entire time, Tom did not cry.

“I just kept thinking, not again. Surely this isn’t happening again,” he said.

Looking back, Tom has often wrestled with guilt over missing Jono’s warning signs.

While there had been no red flags for Andrew, they all knew Jono struggled following his brother’s death.

But they also all thought things were looking up.

While Jono hadn’t attended counselling with the family, he told them he had begun seeing a counsellor in his final six months.

But he lied.

“Living at home and getting counselling made me progress healthily through the grief stages. Whereas Jono didn't really progress,” Tom said.

While this loss was equally heartbreaking, Tom said he was more prepared for the fresh wave of pain to come.

He’d had plenty of practice.

His support network, which he’d built after Andrew’s death, immediately gathered around him (this time, he didn’t hit the alcohol as hard).

Jono’s friends also jumped in to help.

“I didn’t know at the time, but they were worried about me. They wanted to keep me safe,” Tom said.

Despite losing both his brothers to suicide, Tom said he has never thought of taking his own life.

“There are times when I have felt quite low and missed them,” he said.

“But I haven’t wanted to take my own life. I know how catastrophic the ripple effect can be.

“Still, I think I’ll always be conscious of my mental health going forward in life.

“Sometimes it may feel like a battle, but I continue to get on top of it and understand my body and feelings and how actions and life can uplift me, or at times bring me down.”

Tom has also become hyper aware of the mental health of those around him – particularly his parents.

“I've heard when these things happen to families, the parents will drift apart or split. Mine were as solid as a rock,” he said.

“Like me, they have received a lot of good support from their friends as well.”

Six years after Jono’s death, Tom’s family is continuing to heal, closer than ever.

His sister Katherine has since had two young kids, an amazing distraction and blessing.

But Tom knows there will always be a gap there, where Jono and Andrew used to be.

“I miss being one of the boys,” he said.

“I miss going to see the footy together. And sometimes I think about being the only male child left. Like if I don’t get married, who’s going to carry on the family name?”

Sometimes Tom feels anger at the irrevocable pain the deaths of his brothers have caused.

“Being the youngest, looking up to your siblings, you think, ‘Shit, how can they do that’?” he said.

“How could they do that? And leave us in the lurch?

“It falls back on all of us – but particularly me, being the youngest, after looking up to them for so long.”

But more than anything, he feels an urgent need to stop anyone from experiencing the pain his family has endured.

“I don't want anyone to go through what I've been through,” he said.

“I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy.”

Tom is urging men who are struggling to speak up.

“I think we don’t like to talk about our feelings as much as women do. But that’s starting to change for the better,” he said.

“If you’re struggling, don’t be afraid to speak. There is always someone to listen.

“It can feel like you’re alone, like no-one wants to help you, no-one wants to listen to you.

“That’s not true. There is a lot of support out there.”

It’s Tom’s, and his family’s, personal tragedy his two brothers, their two sons, perhaps did not know it; and certainly never used it.

There was no appeal for help, just the finality of their deaths.

If you are struggling with your mental health, call Lifeline Australia on 131 114, BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636 or Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800.