Sir Murray Bourchier statue finally gets a home

Greater Shepparton City Council has again decided to change the location of where it will install the Sir Murray Bourchier memorial statue.

In what has been a 12-year effort which has gone back and forth with location changes, the Light Horse Brigade Memorial will live at the north-west corner of the Queens Gardens.

In 2011, the council agreed to install the statue at the Queens Gardens, but by 2017 council rescinded its decision and chose Monash Park as its preferred location.

On Tuesday night, council backflipped on its rescission and went back to the Queens Gardens.

The decision means council will be required to remove a lone palm tree. April 2021 is when it is expected to be completed.

According to the council meeting's agenda, part of the reasoning for the numerous changes was due to consultation with the Sir Murray Bourchier Advisory Committee, RSL and historians.

The agenda notes Queens Gardens is more accessible for the statue.

Cr Fern Summer said the decision did seem "ring-a-round-a-Rosie" but the agreed location was a "fine spot".

“It ticks all the boxes in terms of prominence,” she said.

“It's close to the War Memorial and close to where the Anzac Parade goes. It looks across to our public art at the council building.

“We will have to get rid of the large palm tree there but whether people are particularly attached to that, I'm not sure.

Cr Summer said it would complement the William Copper statue.

“We've seen how successful that statue is already and this could highlight both statues in terms of visitation.

“Let's take some leadership on this and get it done. We've been waiting that long, it's still in construction, there's no urgency about it but there's consulting and then there's overkill.”

Cr Dennis Patterson congratulated the committee for its hard work to secure the statue.