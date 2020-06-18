News

Sir Murray Bourchier statue finally gets a home

By James Bennett

A statue dedicated to Sir Murray Bourchier will be installed at the north-west corner of the Queens Gardens.

1 of 1

Greater Shepparton City Council has again decided to change the location of where it will install the Sir Murray Bourchier memorial statue.

In what has been a 12-year effort which has gone back and forth with location changes, the Light Horse Brigade Memorial will live at the north-west corner of the Queens Gardens.

In 2011, the council agreed to install the statue at the Queens Gardens, but by 2017 council rescinded its decision and chose Monash Park as its preferred location.

On Tuesday night, council backflipped on its rescission and went back to the Queens Gardens.

The decision means council will be required to remove a lone palm tree. April 2021 is when it is expected to be completed.

According to the council meeting's agenda, part of the reasoning for the numerous changes was due to consultation with the Sir Murray Bourchier Advisory Committee, RSL and historians.

The agenda notes Queens Gardens is more accessible for the statue.

Cr Fern Summer said the decision did seem "ring-a-round-a-Rosie" but the agreed location was a "fine spot".

“It ticks all the boxes in terms of prominence,” she said.

“It's close to the War Memorial and close to where the Anzac Parade goes. It looks across to our public art at the council building.

“We will have to get rid of the large palm tree there but whether people are particularly attached to that, I'm not sure.

Cr Summer said it would complement the William Copper statue.

“We've seen how successful that statue is already and this could highlight both statues in terms of visitation.

“Let's take some leadership on this and get it done. We've been waiting that long, it's still in construction, there's no urgency about it but there's consulting and then there's overkill.”

Cr Dennis Patterson congratulated the committee for its hard work to secure the statue.

Latest articles

News

Avenel school’s mission to bring books to the entire community

Avenel Primary School is on a mission to bring the magic of books to the entire community. For the past month the school has been raising funds to transform its school library with ultimate plans of opening the library up to the wider Avenel...

Morgan Dyer
News

Christmas joy already for small towns

Santa came early for Dookie, Toolamba and Merrigum on Tuesday night, with Greater Shepparton City Council distributing grant money for Christmas decorations. Each will receive $2000 to bring the festive joy to the small towns. According to the...

James Bennett
News

Sir Murray Bourchier statue finally gets a home

Greater Shepparton City Council has again decided to change the location of where it will install the Sir Murray Bourchier memorial statue. In what has been a 12-year effort which has gone back and forth with location changes, the Light Horse...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

News

Rushworth man suffers injuries in Shepparton police cell while resisting restraint

A man suffered three fractured ribs and a collapsed lung while resisting restraint by police in custody in Shepparton late last month.

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton police seize $600,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco

Shepparton police have seized more than $600,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco following a number of search warrants executed around town.

Shepparton News
News

Kialla woman writes short story about losing mother to domestic violence

And on May 6, she released My Untold Truth

Charmayne Allison