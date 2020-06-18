Jonathan makes home in Shepparton after fleeing war in the Congo

Jonathan Safari had only been in Shepparton a few days when he woke up to gunfire.

Or so he thought.

Later, he would discover it was just fireworks.

But for a split second, it was as if the war he had escaped after fleeing his homeland of the Congo had stalked him here, to his country of refuge.

“It was terrifying, I thought, ‘Oh my god, not again’," he said.

“Then I realised I was safe. I was in Australia.”

Jonathan grew up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, living there until he was 14.

From 1998 to 2003, the country was torn apart by the Second Congo War, a bitter clash between Congolese government forces (supported by Angola, Namibia and Zimbabwe) and rebels backed by Rwanda and Uganda.

Although a peace treaty was signed in 2002, violence continued in the country, perpetrated by armed groups against civilians.

Sometimes there was war, sometimes peace, but always a dreadful sense of uncertainty.

While his parents experienced the height of the war, Jonathan witnessed a number of clashes himself.

Traumatic experiences he wishes he could forget but never will - still too painful for him to fully share.

“Terrorists from different countries came to Congo and killed people,” he said.

“Bombs, guns, rape. It was horrible.

“I still feel a little trauma. Especially when I think most of my extended family are still there, and couldn't get away.”

When Jonathan's father Safari Kabene, a local truck driver, was kidnapped in 2013, the family knew it had to leave.

A terrorist group had demanded he help them carry weapons stolen from the Congolese military back to their base.

When he refused, they kidnapped him, demanding a ransom from Safari's family.

“Thanks to God, they eventually ended up bringing him back,” Jonathan said.

“He was very sick, and they dumped him in the streets. That's where other people found him and called us.”

Terrified the terrorists would return, Jonathan's family fled to Kenya.

And in 2017, they were given the okay to seek refuge in Australia.

Settling in Shepparton, Jonathan and his family immediately had to come to grips with an entirely new culture - and language.

As the Congo was a French-speaking country, Jonathan had little knowledge of English and was told he would need to attend a language centre before he could head to school.

But Jonathan had other plans.

“I said, ‘No. I can do it without going there’," he said.

“I took a test to see whether I was ready for school or not, and I passed it.”

In 2018, at the age of 17, Jonathan headed to McGuire College for his final two years of school.

Speaking broken English with a strong accent, he was too scared to speak in class in the initial months.

“People would often laugh when I spoke,” he said.

“But the more they laughed, the more I accepted: Yes, I can't speak English well now. But this is the only way to learn.”

While Jonathan admitted settling in Shepparton has been a challenge for his parents, he's been quick to make friends and create a new home.

In addition to winning sports and music awards throughout his two years of school, he became a member of the All Cultures Police Youth Committee and St Paul's African House.

A keen musician, dancer, photographer and videographer, Jonathan is part of African dance group The Dancin’ Fever and one of the Heard Instinct Collective, a crew of local young artists of colour.

Last year, he reached his greatest achievement yet - graduating Year 12 after just two years in an English-speaking school.

“I am the very first person in my family to make it to uni,” he said.

“My dad couldn't stop telling everyone. He was very proud.”

Next year, Jonathan hopes to head to La Trobe University to study nursing.

“After what I saw in Congo, how much people suffered because of poor healthcare, I want to give back,” he said.

Walking down the quiet streets of Shepparton, Jonathan said he felt anything but resentment at the peaceful lives locals enjoyed.

A peace he hasn't fully experienced in his short life, until now.

“I wouldn't want anyone to experience what I've experienced,” he said.

“It was really horrifying.

“But moving to Australia has been a real blessing to me, especially living on this lovely Yorta Yorta Country among beautiful and amazing people.

“This feels like home now.”