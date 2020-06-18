Shepparton student is mathematic marvel, ranked third in the world on Mathletics

You can count on Sky Narrazee when it comes to numbers.

The Shepparton Christian College prep student is a mathematics wunderkind, ranking second in Australia and third in the world via an online interactive learning platform called Mathletics.

The ‘game’ is played by three million primary and secondary students across the globe, and Sky has climbed the ranks based on the number of hours he has played and the accuracy of his answers within a 24-hour-period.

He broke the top 100 in Australia only a couple of weeks ago, and after an eight-hour stint, reached the top three earlier this week.

And Sky is proving there is no limit to his ability.

He is aiming to reach number one in the world next Thursday.

“I like beating other people,” Sky said.

Competition and fun: Shepparton Christian College prep student Sky Narrazee is very self-motivated.

Clearly. The five-year-old is currently learning at a grade two level and only started playing Mathletics at the start of the school year.

But it wasn't until COVID-19 closed schools that he had the time to put the hours in.

His parents, Naz and Ashley Narrazee, who are business owners and completing masters degrees in accounting and business, were not surprised by his achievements.

They said Sky had always been a motivated learner and could focus on a task for hours at a time.

“He has a lot of juice in him,” Mr Narrazee said, with a laugh.

His parents said he got more motivated as he climbed the ranks, and with the support of his prep teacher, Lyndell King, has been able to compete against the best.

But Mr Narrazee said it was not all about winning.

He said it was about encouraging Sky and his three-year-old son, Lill, to work hard and feel proud of their achievements.

“The main idea is to learn, and if you can do a bit of challenge and have fun along the way it adds another dimension to learning as an experience.”

For Ms Narrazee, she is grateful the school has allowed Sky to fulfil his potential.

“They've encouraged him to keep on going,” she said.

But prep teacher Mrs King said Sky was simply a humble student who just wanted to know more.

“(Sky's) wanting to achieve in Mathletics is based on his want to understand,” she said.

In Sky's quest for knowledge, his school has allowed him to take a day off next week to put in as many consecutive hours as he can to reach the international top spot.

And if he does not quite get there, his parents will not be too fussed.

“He'll just keep learning,” Mr Narrazee said.

But if he does reach the summit, Sky has already got an idea about what he will do to celebrate.

“I’m going to play with Nerf guns,” he said.