News

Mooroopna woman donates her wheelchair

By Tara Whitsed

GV Health Foundation director Carmel Johnson with the donated chair, and Victoria Hebbard in her new wheelchair.

1 of 1

After being in and out of hospital her entire life, Mooroopna’s Victoria Hebbard wanted to give back.

The 29-year-old recently donated her wheelchair to Goulburn Valley Health after upgrading to a new one.

“It was in too good of a condition to throw away,” she said.

Ms Hebbard explained she upgraded to a new chair that was better modified to suit her needs, with a cut-out section in her seat as well as raised foot pedals.

After having no luck giving her old chair to someone in need, Ms Hebbard decided GV Health was the best place to donate it.

“I’ve grown up in and out of hospital,” she said.

Ms Hebbard said she suffered from a physical condition that meant her body was the size of a 10-year-old.

“This hospital has given a lot to me,” she said.

“Even the day I gave the chair, I ended up back here as a patient.”

Ms Hebbard said she had received a lot of help from her community and wanted to give back.

GV Health Foundation director Carmel Johnson said the health service was incredibly honoured and grateful to receive such a personal donation.

“We’re humbled by the generosity of Victoria,” she said.

“A wheelchair is an essential piece of equipment, so to have the generosity of community members to give back in this way means a lot.”

Latest articles

News

Kyabram’s Warren Davies featured on Rural Adversity Mental Health Program’s newest website

KYABRAM’S Warren Davies and his inspiring story have been featured on the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program’s newest website ahead of Men’s Health Week, which began on Monday.

Jared Prestwidge
News

The Gift offering free photo shoots in competition

TO CELEBRATE the immense success of its family isolation shots, The Gift is offering the chance for Kyabram and district residents to win a free photo shoot.

Jared Prestwidge
News

New technology allows Campaspe police to detect more road offences

CAMPASPE’S road police will be able to catch more law-breakers than ever thanks to their new vehicle.

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

News

Rushworth man suffers injuries in Shepparton police cell while resisting restraint

A man suffered three fractured ribs and a collapsed lung while resisting restraint by police in custody in Shepparton late last month.

Liz Mellino
News

Paramedics allegedly assaulted in Shepparton

A 47-year-old Shepparton man has been arrested after he allegedly became aggressive towards paramedics. The ambulance officers attended a residential address about 4 am yesterday when it is alleged the male occupant became aggressive towards...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton unit destroyed by fire

-----------------------------------

Liz Mellino