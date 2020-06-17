Mooroopna woman donates her wheelchair

After being in and out of hospital her entire life, Mooroopna’s Victoria Hebbard wanted to give back.

The 29-year-old recently donated her wheelchair to Goulburn Valley Health after upgrading to a new one.

“It was in too good of a condition to throw away,” she said.

Ms Hebbard explained she upgraded to a new chair that was better modified to suit her needs, with a cut-out section in her seat as well as raised foot pedals.

After having no luck giving her old chair to someone in need, Ms Hebbard decided GV Health was the best place to donate it.

“I’ve grown up in and out of hospital,” she said.

Ms Hebbard said she suffered from a physical condition that meant her body was the size of a 10-year-old.

“This hospital has given a lot to me,” she said.

“Even the day I gave the chair, I ended up back here as a patient.”

Ms Hebbard said she had received a lot of help from her community and wanted to give back.

GV Health Foundation director Carmel Johnson said the health service was incredibly honoured and grateful to receive such a personal donation.

“We’re humbled by the generosity of Victoria,” she said.

“A wheelchair is an essential piece of equipment, so to have the generosity of community members to give back in this way means a lot.”