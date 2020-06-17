Best friends GO PINK to end breast cancer

Stephanie Dunlop's mother taught her how to fight.

When Stephanie was just 16, her mum, Theraze, battled primary breast cancer, and won.

But after four years of remission, they received devastating news.

The cancer was back.

And this time, it was terminal.

But even as she was in her final days, two years on, Theraze was still fighting.

“She said, ‘I'll go when I'm ready to go. Cancer won't beat me. I'll tell it when I'm ready,'" Ms Dunlop said.

“And I think she actually did go when she was ready. She didn't let it have the control.

“It was inspiring to see how strong a woman can be. I want to keep fighting for her.”

Ms Dunlop, 25, and best friend Stephanie Durden, 27, (the Stephy Ds) are taking part in the National Breast Cancer Foundation's GO PINK challenge.

This June, the Shepparton women have dyed their hair pink and will wear only pink to raise funds to support the thousands of women and men whose lives have been — and will be — impacted by breast cancer.

Money raised will go straight towards game-changing research into early detection and preventative treatments for breast cancer, which is vital to increase survival rates.

Ms Durden has already seen the impact such research can have.

Her grandmother Mary was diagnosed with breast cancer in January last year.

“She originally thought it was just a pimple on her breast and had left it,” Ms Durden said.

“I'm actually a little paranoid now. I check every time I'm in the shower.”

Mary immediately underwent a mastectomy and six weeks of radiation, with her granddaughter there for the highs and the lows, taking her to most of her appointments.

It was a nerve-wracking time, as Mary's diabetes put her at high risk during the surgery.

But in April, it was announced she was in remission.

“After seeing what she's gone through, I want to support and give back,” Ms Durden said.

“Because cancer affects everyone.”

A teacher at Verney Road School, Ms Durden said fellow teachers were also jumping on board the GO PINK challenge, dressing in the bright colour to raise awareness.

Ms Dunlop, who works at a café, said the challenge had also sparked important conversations at her workplace.

“Customers have been asking questions about my pink clothing and sharing their own personal stories of breast cancer,” she said.

The pair has already received immense support, with the fundraising goal of $1000 beaten in the first 24 hours of the fundraiser.

But the women are not finished yet.

In addition to encouraging people to donate to the GO PINK page, Ms Durden will be holding a Go Live For Breast Cancer livestreamed music event tomorrow from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Anyone who donates on the night will go into a raffle, with Amcal Pharmacy, PartyLite and Whimsical Planting among local businesses donating prizes.

To watch the music event, head to Facebook and search ‘Steph & Bentley Go Live For Breast Cancer'.

To donate, visit fundraise.nbcf.org.au/fundraisers/StephyDs/go-pink