New winter clothes for children urgently needed

If you’ve always wanted to donate but never knew where to start, then now is your lucky break because the instructions are clear — brand new winter clothes for children aged three to 12, ASAP.

The call out for kids’ clothes comes from the Goulburn Valley Pregnancy and Family Support Service in Shepparton.

Operating for more than 50 years, the service is a lifeline for families in need, offering clothes, prams, car seats, bassinets and blankets.

After COVID-19 forced the service to close its doors to walk-in traffic and second-hand donations in March, the service has joined up with the Greater Shepparton Foundation to publicise and share the appeal for children’s clothes.

Goulburn Valley Pregnancy and Family Support Service lead practitioner Maree Chin said donations this year needed to be brand new due to COVID-19 health restrictions.

“If it is new our volunteers can handle them straight away and give the clothes out immediately,” Ms Chin said.

Stores of clothes inside the GV Pregnancy and Family Support Service building.

“We are specifically looking for clothes for children aged three to 12 because we don’t have enough currently.”

Ms Chin said the three to 12 age group was their most in-demand age range because older children’s clothes were donated less compared to infants and toddlers; the prices were higher, almost on par with adult prices, and kids wore their clothes out quicker as they played more than babies and teenagers.

The most valuable clothing items to give are tracksuit pants, windbreaker coats, underwear and socks.

“Trackies are good because they can be worn to bed, to school, in the home, and out and about — they are extremely useful items,” Ms Chin said.

Donations can be dropped off at the service’s office at 15A St Andrews Rd, Shepparton between 10 am and 2 pm every Wednesday until July 8.

If you can't find the time to shop and drop off clothes in the next four weeks, you can donate money to the service through the Greater Shepparton Foundation's End of Financial Year Appeal. Go to www.greatershepparton.foundation