Food and family is the secret recipe for food truck success

The Alegre family home has always been a place you leave with smile and a full stomach.

Food is an integral part of family life for Thess and Rani Alegre, sons Josh and Ryan and daughter Erika Collier.

After moving to Shepparton from the Philippines about 13 years ago, Erika said friends were always welcome with Thess, known as mum to all, feeding anyone and everyone who walked through the door.

“It's family and food, we love each other and we love to eat,” Erika said.

“Our family home is a place where all our friends hung out, our friends would come around and Mum cooked the chicken.

“I think it's just Mum's heart opening up to everyone.

“Come one, come all, Mum will love you, Mum will feed you.”

How much their friends would pay for Thess’ fried chicken became a running joke but she would just laugh it off.

Eventually the family started talking about it for real.

Thess retired from a 10-year career at the hospital cafe and last August, Nanna Marce was born.

The famous chicken that inspired the Nanna Marce food truck.

Food is in the family's blood.

Thess’ childhood memories are full of spending time with her mum Marcelina — or Mama Marce — cooking hawker-style street food in front of their Filipino home.

Some of Erika's earliest memories of living in Shepparton were piling into their small house to watch The Great Food Truck Race.

While Josh remembers trips to Melbourne always turning into a foodie adventure.

“I think the seed was kind of planted then, even though we didn't think anything of it and it kind of snowballed into what it is now,” he said.

“We love food as a family and we find that it is more than food, it's the community built around it.”

Josh Alegre working hard preparing modern food with a Filipino twist in the Nanna Marce food truck in his mum's backyard.

If Mama Marce was still around Erika, Josh and Ryan would have called her Nanna Marce; instead it has become a fitting name for the family food truck business.



The converted caravan is an extension of their home, serving up Thess’ famous chicken, banana fritters inspired by the after school treats Mama Marce sold as a street vendor and drinks in plastic bags.

“A lot of the dishes that we serve are almost born out of us sitting as a family saying, ‘Hey, remember this from when we were kids?’," Josh said.

“The food is a lot of food that people are familiar with, like the fried chicken or the sliders, but it's got Filipino flavours through it,” Erika said.

“The idea is to introduce people to Filipino flavours without taking them on too big of an adventure.

“We put the drinks in bags as an ode to our childhood — getting them from the store and getting them in plastic bags.”

Thess may be a woman of little words but her food tastes like a hug from mum.

“That's Mum's heart and that's how Mum shows her love,” Josh said.

“We always joke around after events, like this is just Mum's humble chicken that we've had growing up, and then there's people lining up, lines and lines of people just craving Mum's chicken and we can't wipe the smiles off our faces.”

Family is the secret to the success of Nanna Marce with Marian Collier, Stella Collier, Josh Alegre, Erika Collier, Ivy Collier and Thess Alegre.

When the pandemic hit they lost markets, festivals, events and functions like weddings, but the family thought quickly to keep their Mum's only source of income flowing.

Until they are allowed back on the road, the caravan stays put in her backyard cooking up food on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with Thess, Rani, Josh, Ryan and Erika — plus Erika's sister-in-law and daughters Marian, Stella and Ivy Collier — all pitching in.

Josh said it had been heartwarming to see the local community rally behind the small business during these uncertain times.

“The support that we've gotten from this community has been absolutely unparalleled,” he said.

Josh Alegre said the community's support has been overwhelming during the pandemic.

Nanna Marce also gives back.

The drinks, Karma Cola, support students in the Philippines, while $1 from every The Family sampler pack sold goes to OnePlate, an Australian organisation close to their hearts combating world hunger including in their homeland.

To find out how to order Nanna Marce's modern food with a Filipino twist, head to nannamarce.com.au

