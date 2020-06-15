STAG Zooms ahead with new online play

In what could be an intergalactic first, Shepparton Theatre Arts Group will present an original play via Zoom early next month.

Corona Star-19 is the latest creation from the fertile mind of Shepparton playwright John Head whose previous works have included a musical about Dookie, a play involving a nude rain dance by townspeople battling drought, and several short comedies and plays on social issues and family dramas.

He described this latest idea as a comedy/drama/whodunnit with a big dose of science fiction.

Mr Head has cast 10 actors on board the Galactic Starship Corona Star-19 which is travelling to the remote planet Trump-one when it is intercepted by an escape pod with the last survivor of a viral outbreak on planet Clinton.

The survivor is saved - but at what cost?

Mr Head said he was keen to engage the talents of STAG members and lift the spirits of audiences during and after Covid-19 restrictions.

“We were forced to postpone our planned 2020 season, and people were feeling pretty down. We've all seen artists using Zoom for music and readings, but I'd never seen anything written specifically for the platform,” Mr Head said.

He said the project uses using computer-editing and information technology skills as well as the usual theatre craft of make-up and costumes.

“It's been a challenging and rewarding project bringing together many different members of the community,” he said.

The production includes computer animation by teacher Andrew Nicholls and an original music score by local composer and performer Wade Gregory.

STAG president Fiona Kennan, who plays Starship Commander Evelyn Fein in the play, said it was a great chance for the group to be involved in a new, cutting-edge production specifically written for an online platform.

“It's exciting for STAG as a regional theatre company to present a play using skills like film and computer production. It really shows the depth of talent we have here in the Goulburn Valley, " Ms Kennan said.

The intergalactic premier of Corona Star-19 takes place online on Saturday, July 4, from 7.30 pm to 9 pm.

For a viewing ticket go to: https://coronastar-19.eventbrite.com.au

Ms Kennan said while tickets are free, a donation to STAG would be greatly appreciated.

The play will be accessible for a month after its premier.

For more information, contact STAG at: [email protected]