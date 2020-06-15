Council set to make Haven Mooroopna development decision

Greater Shepparton City Council received 10 submissions calling for a proposed 36 dwelling development on MacIsaac Rd, Mooroopna, not to go ahead.

At tonight's ordinary meeting, council has been advised to accept the development proposal submitted by The Haven.

But nearby residents immediately to the north of the propose site, told the News in April they vehemently oppose the development — siting land devaluation, safety risks and previous perceived land use

Council staff pointed out in the agenda the residents believed a school would be built on the land.

“The main recurring theme from those that responded is what they believe to be the

broken promise to develop the land for a school,” the agenda said.

“For a significant length of time a sign existed on the land identifying the site for a future school, purchasers observed this sign and anticipated a school would be constructed on the land in the future, and this has not occurred.

“Whilst this sign has no statutory effect it has created a community expectation which has not been delivered on.

“Submitters also raise concern about detrimental impact on the safety of the area, that the land is inappropriately located for community housing and devaluation of property prices.”

Despite the outcry from the community, the agenda goes onto say the development does fulfil council's Mooroopna West Structure Plan.

The 36 dwellings would consist of 16 independent living units and 20 one- and two-bedroom units plus space for two community centres and parking.

Furthermore the land would have enough room for five residential lots on Chivalry Dve.

The safety risk raised by residents were concerns regarding the unit used as a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre.

The Haven told the News in May that won't be the case, saying its proposal is: "independent living for locals with manageable mental health conditions''.